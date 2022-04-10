Jamie Carragher makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool will be desperate to close the gap with Premier League leaders Manchester City when the two sides face off on Sunday evening.

Manchester City are currently one point ahead of the Reds in the league table and Liverpool will feel that a win on Sunday could give them an edge in the title race.

As for Manchester City, a win for the home side might extinguish Liverpool’s hopes of winning the league this season.

According to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, Manchester City will have a slight advantage because of the game being played at the Etihad Stadium but there is a high chance that the two sides end up cancelling each other out.

He said: “I think it’ll be a draw, that’s not sitting on the fence, I just think the teams are so evenly matched and that a draw wouldn’t be the end of the world for either team in some ways.

“If it’s level with 10 or 15 minutes to go, it’ll be interesting to see what the managers do, whether they go for it or settle for a point. Both teams, if it finished as a draw, I think would say okay, we’ve got seven games to go here. The first game was a draw, both teams are so evenly matched, City have a slight advantage being at home but it’s going to be a 1-1 draw for me.”

Both teams have been in spectacular form this season but Liverpool are probably slightly ahead in recent weeks. The Reds have won 10 Premier League matches in a row and they will fancy their chances of getting something at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have an impressive head to head record against the Reds in recent seasons and they have lost just once against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in the last six meetings.

The reigning champions had a 14 point gap with Liverpool but the Reds have managed to cut down the deficit since the turn of the year.

Despite being the favourites here, Manchester City will be under pressure because of their recent inconsistencies and it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top.