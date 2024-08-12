Soccer

Jamie Carragher Gives His 2024/25 Premier League Top Six Prediction

Ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Jamie Carragher names the clubs that he thinks will finish in the top six.

Who does Carragher predict will win the league?

Carragher has backed Manchester City to secure the title for the fifth consecutive time. The club is expected to be the leading contender in both domestic and European tournaments. Nevertheless, there exists a concern within the Manchester City camp regarding their upcoming court date in the autumn.

The club is confronting 115 charges related to purported violations of financial regulations, and should they be deemed guilty, a substantial point deduction could be imposed, potentially impacting their pursuit of the title.

Who else does Carragher think will finish in a Champions League spot?

Carragher positions Arsenal as the runner-up, closely followed by Liverpool and Tottenham. The Gunners have experienced consecutive disappointments in their pursuit of the title against Manchester City, and the former Liverpool legend and Sky Sports analyst anticipates a recurrence of this trend in the current season.

This season will be unusual for Liverpool supporters as they embark on a new chapter without Jurgen Klopp. The German manager concluded his tenure at Anfield after nearly nine years. Arne Slot is set to take the helm and has already garnered the admiration of fans and analysts alike with his tactical approach, which has been evident in Liverpool’s pre-season matches.

Tottenham had a remarkable beginning to their previous Premier League season, remaining unbeaten until their encounter with rivals Chelsea in November. However, they encountered several significant injuries and faced two red cards during a 4-1 loss. Although Ange Postecoglou struggled to realign Tottenham’s season, Carragher believes they will improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish and secure a spot in the Champions League.

Dominic Solanke represents an exciting acquisition that is expected to enhance their attack, which at times was lacklustre during the previous season.

What teams complete Carragher’s top six prediction?

Finally, Carragher has selected Manchester United and Aston Villa to round out his top six predictions. Aston Villa surprised many by securing a top four finish last season, but competing in the Champions League may prove to be a challenge for them this year, particularly under the management of Unai Emery, which could lead to a decline in their performances.

Nonetheless, Aston Villa has been active in the transfer market, enhancing their squad depth in preparation for the demanding fixtures ahead.

It appeared that Manchester United might miss out on European competition last season; however, their unexpected victory in the FA Cup against Manchester City has secured them a place in the Europa League. Carragher expresses skepticism regarding Erik Ten Hag’s ability to lead the team back into the Champions League this season, despite the addition of several strong defensive players. Consequently, Manchester United may need to focus on securing the Europa League title if their primary objective is to qualify for the Champions League.

