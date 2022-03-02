James Wade vs Gary Anderson: Premier League Darts Live Stream, Start Time, Odds

PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS returns for night four in Exeter with another hotly anticipated quarter-final line-up, including James Wade vs Gary Anderson which you can live stream by following our step-by-step guide.
How to watch James Wade vs Gary Anderson
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking this link
- Register an account by entering your details and deposit £5
- Go to the sports homepage and select ‘Darts’ from the left-hand menu
- Select the play icon next to the match in progress and the live stream window will appear
Betting Sites that live stream James Wade vs Gary Anderson
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
James Wade vs Gary Anderson H2H and odds
A matchup that looks even on recent head-to-head records with both Wade and Anderson winning two apiece. Both players had impressive runs to the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace in the World Championships but have stuttered somewhat since.
Having said that there’s little doubt that Wade is in better form having reached the final in Premier League week three in Belfast last time out, only coming unstuck against Gerwyn Price 6-4 in the final. Anderson has won just one of his five matches in the new look competition and Wade should have enough in his power scoring to get him over the line here.
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|James Wade
|10/11
|Gary Anderson
|10/11
When does James Wade vs Gary Anderson start?
James Wade vs Gary Anderson is the third of the four quarter-finals and the match is scheduled to start at 8:05pm (GMT)
Where does James Wade vs Gary Anderson take place?
James Wade vs Gary Anderson will face off at the Westpoint Arena in Exeter.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £40 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet