James Wade v Jonny Clayton predictions: Premier League darts betting tips and odds

PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS 2022’s revamped format has gone down a storm with fans and those lucky enough to have tickets will be in for a treat when the roadshow arrives in Belfast on Thursday for week three.

Reigning Premier League champion Jonny Clayton took the honours last week in Liverpool after Peter Wright did so in week one, leaving the other six Premier League stars trailing in their wake ahead of the Belfast showdown.

The unpredictable James Wade is Clayton’s quarter-final opponent in a match that will round off proceedings after the night’s opener between Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price, a battle of the Scots between Gary Anderson and Peter Wright and a showdown between a red-hot Joe Cullen and an out-of-form Michael van Gerwen.

James Wade v Jonny Clayton prediction

Clayton is the shortest price of any of the eight darting superstars who will be on the oche on Thursday night and that is not a huge surprise by any means. The Welshman has been in supreme form for nigh on a year and began the defence of his Premier League title in confident fashion by emerging victorious in week two.

The Ferret defeated Michael Smith before recovering from 4-1 down to average 106 and beat Van Gerwen 6-4 in a thrilling semi and the stamped his authority on the stage with a 6-4 victory over newcomer Joe Cullen. “It means a lot to me to win in Liverpool, I support Liverpool FC so the city means a lot to me,” said Clayton. “The atmosphere was absolutely fantastic, it’s a shame we have to leave!”

Wade lost out 6-3 in his opener to Joe Cullen and might consider himself lucky to even have a place in the Premier League considering that the likes of Rob Cross didn’t make the grade this year. On his day he is undoubtedly a top class thrower but I don’t fancy his chances of an upset this time around. It’s hard to see any result other than a clear victory for Clayton as the £1m tournament continues.

James Wade v Jonny Clayton prediction: Clayton to win 6-3 @ 4/1 with bet365

James Wade v Jonny Clayton betting tips

There is a clear gulf in class between these two and barring a miraculous performance from Wade it should be one-way traffic to an extent. The Machine is averaging less than 90 over his three Premier League games so far, while he’s yet to go above 100 in any of his 12 Pro Tour matches. That’s not good enough to trouble Clayton.

I think we need to look at the handicap market for this game to evoke any decent value unless you plan to just stick Clayton in a four-way acca on the night. The question is how many legs will Wade realistically win against the onslaught of Clayton’s powerful scoring.

As far as the overall head-to-head record goes, Clayton has bossed it since the start of his career-changing 2021 with six wins out of seven. I see this trend continuing and while Wade won’t lie down I can’t see him winning more than three legs so back the Ferret -2.5 legs in the handicap market.

James Wade v Jonny Clayton prediction: Clayton -2.5 legs handicap @ 6/5 with bet365

James Wade v Jonny Clayton match odds

Wade to win @ 11/5 with bet365

Clayton to win @ 4/11 with bet365

Weekly winner: Night three odds

Price: 7/2

Clayton: 7/2

Wright: 4/1

MVG: 9/2

Smith: 7/1

Cullen: 9/1

Wade: 12/1

Anderson: 12/1

