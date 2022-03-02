Countries
james wade gary anderson predictions premier league darts betting tips odds

James Wade vs Gary Anderson predictions: Premier League Darts betting tips and odds

Updated

2 hours ago

on

James Wade

The quarter-finals of week four of Premier League Darts sees James Wade and Gary Anderson, both former winners of the tournament, go head-to-head.

Wade will have been satisfied with his performance last week, as he reached the final, before being beaten by Gerwyn Price. However, things haven’t been going so well for Gary Anderson in the tournament – he sits in seventh place in the table, having won just one match so far.

James Wade v Gary Anderson prediction

The bookies have got this contest down as being an exceptionally even one, with both men given odds at bet365 of 10/11 to progress to the next round. We think this might be slightly unfair on James Wade, who has been far better than Anderson so far in the competition, and even reached the final of week three’s event.

However, despite Wade’s better form, Anderson does have something of a hold over his opponent, having won 30 of their 51 previous matches. Wade won 16 and there were five draws.

Anderson also has the higher average in this year’s tournament, coming in at 94.82, compared to Wade’s average 0f 94.01. What’s more, Anderson has hit the same number of 180s as Wade, despite playing 17 fewer legs.

Despite Anderson’s superiority in many areas, the figures don’t lie, and Wade is certainly a player in better form at the moment. Anderson will find form at some point, but we don’t see it happening this week, meaning we have to recommend a bet on James Wade to win this match-up

James Wade v Gary Anderson prediction: James Wade to win @ 7/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

James Wade v Gary Anderson betting tips

Looking for another great prediction for the Premier League Darts encounter between James Wade and Gary Anderson? If so, we’ve got you covered below.

For this prediction, we’re going to be betting on the handicap market, which regularly offers some of the best odds around. This is certainly the case when it comes to the match between James Wade and Gary Anderson.

After some consideration, we think that James Wade won’t just win – he’ll win pretty convincingly. This is despite the fact that the bookies have both players at the same price to win the match.

But how much will Wade win by? Well, we don’t think it will be a complete thrashing, but we don’t think the game will be too close either. We considered placing a bet on Wade with a -2.5 handicap, but thought that was being a little hard on Anderson. So, we instead decided on Wade with a -1.5 handicap.

You’ll be able to bet on Wade -1.5 at odds of 13/8 over at bet365, which we think is a great price, making this a bet you should definitely consider.

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright tip: Wade to win -1.5 @ 13/8 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

James Wade v Gary Anderson match odds

Wade to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Anderson to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Looking for a James Wade v Gary Anderson free bet? If so, you’ll find a great one over at bet365. Just wager £10 and you’ll receive £50 in free bets, which can be used throughout the sportsbook, including to bet on all Premier League Darts matches. You’ll also find plenty of other top free bet bonuses online, and we’ve listed the best of them below.

