James Harden Next Team Odds: Clippers Are Now The Heavy Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NBA rumor mill has been turning at full speed this off-season, and there are still some marquee players that are in search of new homes. Much of the talk has been surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard, but the Philadelphia 76ers have their own superstar issues with James Harden.

Clippers Are Now The Favorites To Land James Harden

Harden spent a season and a half in Philadelphia, but he was never able to help the team get over the hump. The 76ers were considered contenders in the Eastern Conference during both playoff appearances featuring Harden, but they ultimately fizzled out in the second round both times.

It doesn’t come as a surprise in today’s NBA that Harden would want to move on. It has been widely speculated that he is looking to get out of Philly, and The Athletic’s Sam Amick confirmed that that is still what the player desires. In a recent article, Amick said that despite Harden attending the celebrity party hosted by former 76ers owner Michael Rubin, he still wants a change.

Where might James Harden end up if he leaves Philadelphia? There are betting odds listed at BetOnline.ag, and these are some of the most intriguing of the possible destinations:

Los Angeles Clippers (-150)

One Western Conference contender that could be looking to shake things up is the Clippers. It was reported that they tried to trade Paul George last month, as it has become apparent that the pairing of he and Kawhi Leonard is not producing the desired results.

Harden opted into the final year of his contract with the 76ers, meaning that he’d have to be traded if he wants to find a new home. As far as compensation is concerned, Philly might not be able to find a better team to do business with.

Bet on Harden To The Clippers (-150) at BetOnline

Miami Heat (+600)

Much of the aforementioned Lillard talk has involved the Miami Heat as that is his preferred destination, but could James Harden be the backup plan?

Pat Riley and the Heat are always on the search for their next superstar, and that is no different this off-season despite their unlikely postseason run. They’ll be looking to pair someone with Jimmy Butler in order to get the most out of his prime years, and Harden could be the choice if the Lillard deal happens to fall through.

Houston Rockets (+1000)

The Rockets were the overwhelming favorite to land Harden as recently as three weeks ago. There was reported interest from both sides in a reunion, and it felt like that was the most likely option.

But then Harden opted into his deal, free agency happened. Houston went out and spent big money on guys like Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet, given that they likely didn’t have enough assets to come close to a trade with Philly.

