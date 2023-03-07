It feels like a lifetime ago that the Oklahoma City Thunder traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets. According to some sports books, it looks as though there is a possibility that he’ll be there again to start the 2023-’24 season.

Harden rose to stardom in Houston. He was a perennial All-Star, a regular on the All-NBA teams, and was the scoring champion for three years running at the height of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant’s powers. We knew he was good when he was linked up with Durant and Russell Westbook in OKC, but he became one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history when he took the reins for himself.

Will James Harden Stay In Philly? He Could Wind Up With The Houston Rockets

He has bounced around a bit over the last couple of seasons, and could be on the move again in a few months. Harden has a player option for the final year of his contract, and he can forego his $35 million salary in search of a longer-term deal and more security. But will he?

As it stands today, the oddsmakers think he’ll return to the 76ers for next season, as they are the favorites at -130. But the Rockets aren’t far behind. Houston has been trudging at the bottom of the league for the last couple of seasons, but someone seems to believe that Harden has a reason to return to play there in his twilight years. They are listed at +120, which is not a far cry from the favorite, and a number that is certainly subjected to change.

Harden’s Next Team Odds Play 76ers -130 Rockets +120 Any Other Team +450

There is perhaps one reason, on top of a heftier payday, that he would go back to Houston. The Rockets have a chance of landing the first overall pick and the rights to Victor Wembanyama, and it could be that James Harden would like to play with the young prodigy. The team has other solid young talent as well, and maybe he believes that he can be the missing veteran piece that they need to finally get his Rockets to the promised land.

There is a field option as well, as “Any Other Team” is listed at +450. There are other NBA specials that are available at BetOnline, including Russell Westbrook’s next team, of which the favorite is currently the Shanghai Sharks.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like