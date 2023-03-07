NBA

James Harden Next Team Odds: A Return To The Houston Rockets?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz 13841145700
rsz 13841145700

It feels like a lifetime ago that the Oklahoma City Thunder traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets. According to some sports books, it looks as though there is a possibility that he’ll be there again to start the 2023-’24 season.

Harden rose to stardom in Houston. He was a perennial All-Star, a regular on the All-NBA teams, and was the scoring champion for three years running at the height of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant’s powers. We knew he was good when he was linked up with Durant and Russell Westbook in OKC, but he became one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history when he took the reins for himself.

Will James Harden Stay In Philly? He Could Wind Up With The Houston Rockets

rsz gettyimages 1189867189 scaled e1607459557816

He has bounced around a bit over the last couple of seasons, and could be on the move again in a few months. Harden has a player option for the final year of his contract, and he can forego his $35 million salary in search of a longer-term deal and more security. But will he?

As it stands today, the oddsmakers think he’ll return to the 76ers for next season, as they are the favorites at -130. But the Rockets aren’t far behind. Houston has been trudging at the bottom of the league for the last couple of seasons, but someone seems to believe that Harden has a reason to return to play there in his twilight years. They are listed at +120, which is not a far cry from the favorite, and a number that is certainly subjected to change.

Harden’s Next Team Odds Play
76ers -130 BetOnline logo
Rockets +120 BetOnline logo
Any Other Team +450 BetOnline logo

 

There is perhaps one reason, on top of a heftier payday, that he would go back to Houston. The Rockets have a chance of landing the first overall pick and the rights to Victor Wembanyama, and it could be that James Harden would like to play with the young prodigy. The team has other solid young talent as well, and maybe he believes that he can be the missing veteran piece that they need to finally get his Rockets to the promised land.

There is a field option as well, as “Any Other Team” is listed at +450. There are other NBA specials that are available at BetOnline, including Russell Westbrook’s next team, of which the favorite is currently the Shanghai Sharks.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Pau
NBA

LATEST Los Angeles Lakers To Retire Pau Gasol’s Jersey Tonight

Author image Owen Jones  •  5h
rsz maxresdefault
NBA
NBA Odds: Russell Westbrook Next Team Could Be Shanghai Sharks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 3 2023

The Russell Westbrook saga has been an interesting one over the years. He started off as the lovable freak athlete and second fiddle to Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, but…

rsz steph curry handsup usatsi 19905247
NBA
Steph Curry Returning Just In Time For The Golden State Warriors
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 3 2023

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t been what the Golden State Warriors are used to. One of the most successful teams of the last decade, Steph Curry and company have enjoyed…

mike brown
NBA
NBA Odds: Mike Brown Now Favorite To Win NBA Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 1 2023
Ball 1
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Lamelo Ball Out For Season Due To Broken Ankle
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 28 2023
Collins
NBA
Atlanta Hawks John Collins Ruled Out For Friday’s Game
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 23 2023
Bronny
NBA
NBA Draft Expert Expects Bronny James As 2024 Top-10 Pick
Author image Owen Jones  •  Feb 22 2023
Arrow to top