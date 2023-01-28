Ja’Marr Chase AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Ja’Marr Chase for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Chase vs the Chiefs.

Chase to Score 1st TD +300

Chase Total Receiving Yards – Over/Under 83.5

Chase to Score 2 TDs +550

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Ja’Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats Kit

Chase is averaging 87.2 receiving yards per game

Chase overs has hit in 6 of the last 10 games this season

Chase has 11 receiving TDs this season

145 yards combined in two playoff games so far

The average receiving yards line for Chase this season was 83.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on AFC Championship

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.