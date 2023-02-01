Jalen Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, has his sights set on breaking the record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. Currently, the record is held by Steve McNair who rushed for 64 yards during the Tennessee Titans’ loss to the St. Louis Rams in 2000. Hurts has already proven himself this season, having cleared 64 yards in four games and even rushing for 157 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts Looking to Break Longstanding Record

The odds are just ever so slightly against Hurts with BetOnline pricing him at +100 (50%) to rush for 61 or more yards in the Super Bowl. Bovada has also set the odds, with Hurts over 50.5 yards priced at -126. These odds show that sportsbooks believe there is a chance Hurts could break this 23-year-old record.

McNair’s record has come close to being broken, with Colin Kaepernick rushing for 62 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. Both McNair and Kaepernick were on the losing teams in those efforts.

Joe Montana holds the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl win. He rushed for 59 yards during the Miami Dolphins’ win against the San Francisco 49ers in 1985.

However, Hurts is slightly different from any other quarterback to attempt to break this record. He is arguably the best rushing quarterback to attempt to break the record since Cam Newton in 2016. This season, Hurts has shown that he has the speed and agility to break away from defenders and rack up the yards. He has the potential to break McNair’s record and set a new one in the Super Bowl.

Matter of Time Before Steve McNair’s Record Smashed?

Hurts has a real chance of breaking the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a Super Bowl. The odds from BetOnline and Bovada show that there is a real possibility of this record falling on Super Bowl Sunday. The Eagles have a quarterback who not only has a strong arm but also has the speed and agility to make an impact on the ground.

The record set by Steve McNair has stood for over 20 years, but with Hurts on the field, it could just be a matter of time before it is broken.