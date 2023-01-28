Jalen Hurts NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jalen Hurts for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Hurts vs the 49ers.
- Hurts to score 1st TD +750
- Hurts total passing yards – Over/Under 250.5
- Hurts to score a TD +125
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:
- Go to betonline.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
- Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Hurts is averaging 246.7 passing yards per game
- Hurts passing unders has hit in 7 of the last 10 games this season
- Hurts has 14 rushing TDs this season
- 154 passing yards and 34 rushing yards in divisional round win vs Giants
- The average passing yards line for Hurts this season was 250.5
Free Bets for NFL Bettors on NFC Championship
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
18+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply
18+, T&Cs Apply
|Claim Offer
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.