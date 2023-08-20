Jalen Hurts Is The Most Popular Bet For NFL MVP In 2023

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning winner of the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award, and he is the odds-on favorite at sportsbooks across America to repeat in 2023. But as the start of the season draws closer, there is one outlet that is reporting that Jalen Hurts has been the one receiving the most action.

Jalen Hurts Is Most Popular MVP Bet For 2023

“Jalen Hurts can’t throw” – Passer Rating vs. Zone: #1 (117.2)

– Passer Rating vs. Man: #5 (104.9)

– Clean Pocket Comp. %: #2 (74%)

– Deep Ball Catchable Pass %: #2 (71.2%)

The Philadelphia Eagles signal caller is entering his 4th season in the league, and solidified himself last year as one of the top players at his position. He threw for over 3,700 yards and rushed for another 760, scoring a total of 35 total touchdowns as a dual threat. He threw just 6 interceptions despite the high usage, and was 14-1 in his 15 starts.

Hurts’ performance not only got the Eagles into the Super Bowl, where he threw for 304 yards and rushed for 70 more. His team came up short, but his spot in the upper echelon of quarterbacks was cemented. He got paid, too, receiving a $255 million extension during the most recent off-season.

The Eagles figure to be one of the top teams in the NFL this coming season, and Jalen Hurts is ready for an encore performance. He comes in with a +1100 designation to win the MVP award, which presents solid value in comparison to some others on the board. Mahomes is listed at +600, with Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson all trailing behind at +800. Justin Herbert is listed at +1000, and then Hurts.

More Money On Hurts Than On Mahomes

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook, there has been more bets placed on Hurts at +1100 than any other player listed on the board.

Mahomes is of course the most likely winner, but Hurts could be hard to deny if he is able to put up even bigger numbers in 2023. One of the factors that award voters tend to look at is team performance, and aside from the Chiefs, there may be no more talented team entering the year than Philadelphia.

