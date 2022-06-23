Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Odds: Fury Slight Betting Favourite

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The highly anticipated celebrity/boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been officially announced for August 6th, with both Fury and Paul agreeing to the fight and signing their contracts this week. The fight will take place at Madison Square Gardens in New York, with both men fully confident they will walk away with the victory.

Fury is the ever so slight favourite with the bookies, having had an actual boxing background and boasting the name ‘Fury’. Paul is the slight underdog, with many fans thinking he can pull off the upset. The fight is now less than two months away, which means odds are now available if you are wishing to bet on the huge celebrity light-heavyweight showdown.

Read on to find out more about Paul vs Fury including a brief preview, fight odds and best bets for the light-heavyweight dust-up for celebrity bragging rights and boxing supremacy.

Best Boxing Free Bets Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Preview

Without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year in terms of global interest and intrigue, as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to finally settle their differences in the ring after months of deliberation and a postponed first fight.

The pair were originally scheduled to fight at the beginning of 2022, but Fury sustained a horrible injury to his ribs whilst training, so the fight got cancelled and seemingly looked like it was never going to happen.

Fury was the pre-fight favourite for the original date a few months back, given his actual boxing pedigree an the fact that heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, is his brother. ‘TNT’ has grown up in boxing and has bee surrounded by it since he was a boy, the sport comes as second nature to him.

With ‘The Problem Child’, he came to the boxing world a few years back, through the whole YouTube boxing rise when the likes of KSI, Logan Paul and Joe Weller got the ball rolling. However, since then it has looked to fans like Paul has taken the sport seriously, training everyday and having fought a few more times against credible opponents, all be it not real boxers.

Tommy Fury has been slowly upping the level of opposition of his fights in boxing, with his last opponent boasting a 10-1 record. Fury still hasn’t fought more than six rounds, but is still a raw novice and is only 23-years-old. Fury is currently 8-0 with four wins coming via stoppage, so puts his undefeated record on the line against ‘The Problem Child’ on August 6th.

With Jake Paul, you have a man who has levelled up each time he has fought. First he fought Ali Eson Gib, a YouTuber will no boxing experience whatsoever, knocking him out inside a round. He then fought Nate Robinson, the basketball player, and emphatically stopped him in the second round with a clubbing shot that knocked Robinson out cold.

Then Paul really started to up the ante, fighting former UFC fighter and professional athlete, Ben Askren. Paul rose to the occasion and smashed Askren within a round, before he then stepped it up again in his next fight against Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion who has tonnes of knockouts and empathic victories in his own right in the octagon. Paul won a contentious split decision, before re-matching Woodley and knocking him out with a beautiful right hand and sending ‘The Chosen One’ tumbling to the canvas.

Both Fury and Paul have looked good in their respective fights, but it is still unknown as to their levels and how good they can be. This fight is a real 50/50 and one that is building all sorts of interest from boxing fan and anyone who has heard the names Jake Paul or Tommy Fury, from their celebrity status rather than boxing credibility.

It promises to be a huge occasion as these two celebrity-professional boxers meet in the ring once and for all, so who will walk away victorious in this highly anticipated dust-up?

Fight Odds for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Already claimed the Paul vs Fury betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Jake Paul 1/1 Tommy Fury 8/11 Draw 18/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Best Bets and Odds for Celebrity Showdown

Whether you think that Fury will shut Paul up and show him real boxing, or whether you think the YouTube star can pull off the upset, here at SportsLens we have got you covered with what we believe are the best bets for this highly anticipated light-heavyweight dust-up.

We think it is highly likely that ‘TNT’ will show his boxing ability and prove to the world that their are levels between the pair. At a price of 8/11 with Virgin Bet just to win the fight, we think that is spectacular odds considering Fury has been boxing his whole life and Paul only laced up a pair of gloves for the first time less than five years ago.

If you disagree with us and think ‘The Problem Child’ will defeat Fury, you can get some fantastic odds on him too. Perhaps you even think Paul can get the stoppage victory this time and claim his fifth professional boxing knockout, which would be a huge statement in the grand scheme of this showpiece event.

After looking at some of the fight odds more in depth, we have come up with a few bets which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets