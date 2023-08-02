Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz headlines this weekend at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas. Not only do we have a compelling main event here, but the Paul vs Diaz undercard is stellar too. Read on to find out our betting picks and predictions from some of the Paul vs Diaz undercard fights on August 5.

There are eight fights on the undercard for you to get your teeth stuck into this weekend, prior to the big one between the UFC veteran and ‘The Problem Child’.

Without further ado, here are our Paul vs Diaz undercard predictions – including the Serrano vs Hardy 2 and Green vs Curry fights. If you want to check out who else features on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz undercard, click here.

Paul vs Diaz Undercard Betting Picks & Predictions

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Prediction

Amanda Serrano aims to defend all five of her world title belts at featherweight and is a heavy favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact she is a six-weight world champion, is at her peak now and has already defeated Heather Hardy with relatively ease before.

Backing her to win the fight by knockout is the most likely outcome according to the best boxing betting apps, and we think that could well be the eventual outcome on Saturday night. ‘The Real Deal’ has 30 knockouts in her 44 wins, and we can see her adding another one to that this weekend on the Paul vs Diaz undercard.

The first fight between the pair back in September 2019 resulted in a wide points win for Serrano. However, Hardy is 41-years-old now and has been very inactive of late. Here at SportsLens we can see Serrano getting Hardy out of there this time.

We don’t expect her to blow Hardy away, who is incredibly tough and durable, but we can see a stoppage coming for Serrano in the second half of the fight.

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Betting Pick: Serrano to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 6-10 @ +325 with BetOnline

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Prediction

Shadasia Green is the heavy betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites to defeat Olivia Curry in their women’s super-middleweight match-up this weekend on the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz undercard.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that Green is 12-0 with 11 knockout wins and is knocking on the door of a world title shot imminently. She is a frightening puncher and is widely regarded as one of the biggest punchers in female boxing. Period.

Olivia Curry is a credibly opponent for ‘The Sweet Terminator’, but ultimately we can’t see her making it into the second half of the fight here. Green has eight stoppages in the first half of the fight from her 11 KO’s, and we can see her adding yet another one this weekend in Rounds 1-5.

Here at SportsLens, we think Shadasia Green will put in an emphatic performance and throw her name in the hat to face undisputed champion at 168-pounds Savannah Marshall next. This could steal the show on the Paul vs Diaz undercard and is a not to be missed!

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Betting Pick: Green to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 1-5 @ +180 with BetOnline

Full Paul vs Diaz Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night:

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10 Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10 Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10 Ashton Sylve vs William Silva Lightweight 8 Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8 Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8 Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6 Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4 Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

