‘The Problem Child’ returns for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury, as Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes down this Saturday night. Boxing fans are excited for this incredible super-fight, with serious bragging rights on the line in Dallas, Texas. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling Paul vs Diaz dust-up.

On paper, this is a close fighter between two evenly matched fighters, despite the best US betting apps heavily favoring ‘The Problem Child’. Can Nate Diaz shock the world on his boxing debut and hand Jake Paul his second pro boxing defeat? Will Jake Paul make light work of the former UFC veteran? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Paul vs Diaz round betting picks and predictions.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Round Betting Picks

Jake Paul comes into this fight as a the heavy -360 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he has beaten several UFC fighters before and has won six of his seven pro boxing bouts. Not to mention the fact Nate Diaz has never boxed before.

Here at SportsLens we can see the YouTube star-turned pro boxer getting the Stockton, California man out of there in the second half of the fight. Betting on what rounds ‘The Problem Child’ will win in certainly gives bettors added value when selecting their boxing bets.

The Ohio man has secured four knockouts in his six professional wins to date. Of these four knockout victories, the 26-year-old has ended the fight in the second half on one occasion. This was Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley, when he won via KO in the sixth round of a scheduled eight rounder.

The other three KO’s all came early but against very limited opposition in Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and AnEsonGib. Given the fact that Nate Diaz is extremely tough, durable and has incredible stamina, we can see this going late. But ultimately Jake Paul will get to Nate Diaz down the stretch and stop him.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Pick: Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 6-10 @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul vs Diaz Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to boxing bettors. For this Paul vs Diaz fight, we are going with Round 7 in which Jake Paul will get his Stockton counterpart out of there via stoppage.

Here at SportsLens we can see the former Disney channel star and online personality breaking Nate Diaz down as the rounds go on. Yes, Diaz is extremely fit and his cardio is second to none, but ‘The Problem Child’ is the far bigger man and will be the hardest puncher Diaz has ever faced.

Nate Diaz cuts very easily and has terrible scar tissue on his face from big shots he has taken throughout his career in the UFC. This means he cuts easily and bleeds the second his face is touched. We can see Jake Paul landing big shots on Nate Diaz, before the referee steps in to call a halt to the contest.

The likelihood is that Diaz won’t go down and will stay on his feet, but we can see the referee jumping in and stopping the fight due to the amount of heavy shots and damage the UFC veteran is taking. Boxing is entirely different from MMA, and we think Diaz will learn that the hard way this weekend.

A seventh round stoppage for Jake Paul is our individual round betting pick for this 185-pound clash this weekend.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Prediction: Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Round 7 @ +1000 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Paul vs Diaz Betting Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Diaz boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Jake Paul to Win: -360

Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -125

Jake Paul to Win by Decision: +300

Nate Diaz to Win: +265

Nate Diaz to Win by KO/TKO: +550

Nate Diaz to Win by Decision: +750

Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

