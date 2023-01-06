Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds Revealed For Both Disciplines After YouTuber Signs With Professional Fighters League

YouTube star-turned professional boxer Jake Paul recently signed a deal to compete in the Professional Fighters League (PFL), meaning he will now sample the world of mixed martial arts.

Paul, who has maintained an unbeaten record across his six bouts, looks to be going from strength to strength as a fighter and will now turn his attention to an entirely new discipline.

After announcing the switch to the PFL, which launched in 2017 with a view to placing the ‘fighter first’ in terms of revenue share, Paul singled out former UFC competitor Nate Diaz with whom he has offered a double-header fight deal.

Diaz has been a free agent since sweeping aside Tony Ferguson last year with a guillotine choke submission, but a way back into the ring with a match-up of this magnitude may be the perfect opportunity to propel himself into the spotlight once again.

The proposed deal would include a first bout in the boxing ring, before switching over to Diaz’s discipline in the PFL with an MMA fight.

Below you can find odds on each of the two potential clashes courtesy of BetOnline, who have priced the fighters as favourites in their respective disciplines.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Odds

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Boxing Betting Odds

Bet Jake Paul Nate Diaz Play Moneyline -300 +240

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz MMA Betting Odds

Bet Jake Paul Nate Diaz Play Moneyline +550 -1000

“I know this is a tough sport, but if I can do it in boxing I can do it in MMA,” Paul said upon joining the league.

The 25-year-old has not shied away from criticising the UFC and head honcho Dana White in the past, saying the organisation disproportionately pays the fighters who compete, and the disparity in some of the revenue certain fighters generate creates an imbalance.

The PFL is launching an all-new ‘Super Fight’ division in which competitors will take home half of the of the pay-per-view revenue, which Paul says will “allow them to be individuals”.

Other Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Markets

Double Match Outcome

