Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Favorite: Jake Paul Is The -360 Betting Favorite To Beat Nate Diaz

Paul Kelly
With Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz going down this weekend, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best boxing sportsbooks latest estimations for this 185-pound Paul vs Diaz celebrity boxing contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight?

Boxing fans from all around over the globe are excited for the return of Jake Paul this weekend. That’s right, ‘The Problem Child’ returns to action this weekend as he faces Nate Diaz in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 5.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Jake Paul right the wrongs from the Tommy Fury fight and get back to winning ways this weekend? Will Nate Diaz prove to be too strong for ‘The Problem Child’ and win his professional boxing debut against all odds?

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for boxing fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the Paul vs Diaz bout this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Diaz boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Jake Paul to Win: -360
  • Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -125
  • Jake Paul to Win by Decision: +300
  • Nate Diaz to Win: +265
  • Nate Diaz to Win by KO/TKO: +550
  • Nate Diaz to Win by Decision: +750
  • Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Jake Paul is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Nate Diaz is the betting underdog here, despite being the man with more fighting experience having had a stellar career in the UFC for almost two decades.

‘The Problem Child’ to win by knockout is the most likely outcome (-125) with him winning the fight via decision (+300) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Nate Diaz to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via knockout (+550) than he is to win the fight by decision (+750).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 78.3% chance that Jake Paul reigns supreme and beats Nate Diaz this weekend in their highly anticipated 185-pound contest.

There is a 27.4% implied probability chance that Nate Diaz beats ‘The Problem Child’ judging by the sportsbooks boxing odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the Stockton, California man as the +265 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Ohio counterpart this Saturday night in their cruiserweight bout at the American Airlines Center.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Jake Paul is on paper a heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing Paul to just win the fight outright is poor, but backing either to win the fight via decision or by KO/TKO presents great value to bettors.

As of today for the main event, Jake Paul is the -360 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of boxing bettors will of course fancy Nate Diaz as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +265 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career and claim victory on his pro boxing debut.

What a fight we have on our hands from the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
  • 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: N/A
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

