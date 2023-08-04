Jake Paul makes his highly anticipated return to the ring for the first time since suffering defeat to Tommy Fury. ‘The Problem Child’ is back in action this weekend as he faces Nate Diaz – the former UFC fighter making his boxing debut. Read on to see our free betting picks for the huge Paul vs Diaz fight!

Best Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Free Bets

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Paul vs Diaz fight. This includes betting picks, fight predictions, a preview, fight time, venue, fight odds, full undercard and a boxing free bet.

This is a compelling match-up on paper, despite the best US betting apps heavily favoring Jake Paul to get back to winning ways. Will Nate Diaz shock the world and defeat ‘The Problem Child’ on his boxing debut? Can Jake Paul get back to winning ways and all but end Diaz’s boxing career before it’s even started? We’ll find out on Saturday…

If you fancy a bet on this compelling fight, read on and check out our best boxing betting apps as well as Paul vs Diaz predictions.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut)

Jake Paul (6-1, 4 KO’s) | Nate Diaz (boxing debut) 📅 Date: Saturday August 5, 2023

Saturday August 5, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.00PM EST

Approx. 11.00PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV

US: DAZN PPV 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas 🎲 Fight Odds: Paul -360 | Diaz +265

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Preview

A huge fight night at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas goes down this weekend as Jake Paul makes his highly-anticipated return to action.

‘The Problem Child’ makes his ring return following the first defeat of his career last time out. Paul suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career in February to Britain’s Tommy Fury. The fight was eagerly anticipated and took place in the Saudi Arabian desert, with Fury coming out on top winning a close split decision.

Now, Jake Paul aims to get back to winning ways as he faces former UFC star and man who beat Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz. Diaz has never had a professional boxing fight and makes his debut this Saturday night against the YouTube boxing sensation.

Diaz is a huge name when it comes to MMA fighters in the past decade. His two fights with Conor McGregor made him an absolute star, as well as sharing the octagon with the likes of Leon Edwards, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal and Anthony Pettis.

This fight is a truly compelling one for Jake Paul’s ring return. Will he bounce back to winning ways and show that the hype is real? Can Nate Diaz spring a huge upset and all but end Paul’s aspirations of winning titles in boxing? Time to find out!

Who will be victorious come Saturday night between ‘The Problem Child’ and the former UFC superstar? Only time will tell!

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz goes down this Saturday from Dallas, Texas and it is simply not to be missed!

How To Claim The BetOnline Paul vs Diaz Betting Offer: Claim $1,000 In Boxing Free Bets

Claiming the BetOnline Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing free bet is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2000 Receive $1000 in boxing free bets

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Prediction

Jake Paul comes into this fight as the -260 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. Despite losing his last fight to Tommy Fury, Jake Paul is still very much a serious fighter and there is still a great deal of hype surrounding him.

Here at SportsLens, we agree with these sportsbooks odds and are favoring ‘The Problem Child’ to win this fight. Not only that, but we think the former YouTube and Disney channel star will get the job done inside the scheduled distance and win this super-fight via stoppage.

In his six wins to date as a pro boxer, Jake Paul has notched up four stoppages. The only men to go the distance with the Ohio man were Tyron Woodley in their first fight, as well as Anderson Silva in their fight last year.

Paul conclusively stopped Woodley in their rematch, so Anderson Silva is in fact the only man Paul has beaten who he hasn’t knocked out. In saying that though, Jake Paul did secure a knockdown against ‘The Spider’. Silva had also beaten a legitimate former world boxing champion previously too in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

We can see Paul getting back to his frightening best this week by conclusively stopping Nate Diaz. Diaz is extremely tough, but he bleeds really easily and will likely get stopped by the referee or doctor due to a damaged face in this fight.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Prediction: Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO @ -125 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for this compelling boxing clash from the American Airlines Center this Saturday night is that Jake Paul will stop Nate Diaz in the second half of the fight. This is priced at lucrative odds of +300 with BetOnline.

This is Jake Paul’s first 10 round fight, and here at SportsLens we can see him being far more patient than he normally is. Against Anderson Silva he was wary of what was coming back, but against Nate Diaz he can afford to throw heavier shots and take more chances.

Nate Diaz has limited boxing experience, and wasn’t even renowned for being a supreme boxer whilst campaigning in the UFC. Wrestling and grappling was Diaz’s bread and butter, not boxing. He is extremely tough and will likely be able to take Paul’s shots early on, hence why we can see him getting into the second half of the fight.

However, we can eventually see Jake Paul bashing Nate Diaz up so much that the referee will jump in and call a halt to the contest. Diaz is extremely durable and has an incredible engine, so the longer the fight goes on, the better that could be for the debutant.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Best Bet: Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO in Rounds 6-10 @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Betting Odds

Already claimed the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Paul vs Diaz boxing odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Jake Paul to Win: -360

Jake Paul to Win by KO/TKO: -125

Jake Paul to Win by Decision: +300

Nate Diaz to Win: +265

Nate Diaz to Win by KO/TKO: +550

Nate Diaz to Win by Decision: +750

Draw: +1200

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 11:00PM EST, American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, USA

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): You will be able to watch this compelling boxing clash live from Dallas on DAZN PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $59.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the boxing live streaming sites that will be airing this compelling Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Jake Paul — Record and Bio

Age: 26

Ranking: #205 Cruiserweight (BoxRec)

Country: USA

Height: 6’1″ (185 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 6-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 2

Nate Diaz — Record and Bio

Age: 38

Ranking: N/A

Country: USA

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76″ (193 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: Making boxing debut

Fights Won by KO/TKO: N/A

Fights Won by Decision: N/A

Paul vs Diaz Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas on Saturday night. Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is of course the main event. The undercard includes some compelling action in various other weight divisions too, including undisputed world title action in the women’s featherweight division.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jake Pula vs Nate Diaz Cruiserweight 10 Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy 2 Featherweight 10 Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry Super-Middleweight 10 Ashton Sylve vs William Silva Lightweight 8 Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa Welterweight 8 Kevin Newman II vs Quilisto Madera Middleweight 8 Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens Super-Middleweight 6 Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo Welterweight 4 Luciano Ramos vs Cee Jay Hamilton Super-Lightweight 4

Other Content You May Like