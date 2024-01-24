Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder goes down this weekend in a compelling super-middleweight contest, with the winner poising themselves for a world title shot next. Read on for our exclusive SportsLens Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder betting picks and predictions.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Munguia vs Ryder bout from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This includes boxing betting picks, fight predictions and the latest odds for Saturday’s super-middleweight contest.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Preview

he Footprint Center in Phoenix is the destination this weekend, as the 42-0 unbeaten Jaime Munguia takes on tough Brit John Ryder. The bout takes center stage on Saturday night over 12 rounds in the super-middleweight division.

The winner of this fight is in a great position to challenge for world honours at the back end of 2024. Will Jaime Munguia add another big name to his ever-growing resumé, or will ‘The Gorilla’ derail the Munguia hype-train? We’ll find out this weekend!

Jaime Munguia goes into Saturday’s fight as the -370 favorite with the best boxing betting apps. He is being heavily backed by fans to become just the second man to stop the Brit. Meanwhile, John Ryder is the +270 underdog to pull off the shock upset.

Who will walk away from the ring on Saturday night with their hand raised? If you fancy a wager on the fight, then be sure to check out the latest Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder odds.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Betting Pick

The best US sportsbooks are heavily favoring Jaime Munguia to secure an emphatic 43rd career victory this weekend, as he faces former two-time world super-middleweight title challenger John Ryder.

It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact that he is one of the biggest punchers in boxing and boasts a perfect record too. Jaime Munguia is perhaps the future of the 168-pound division, but will have to come through a stern test in ‘The Gorilla’ if he is to reach the next level.

Here at SportsLens, we think the Mexican will get the job done on Saturday night. However, it won’t be without controversy. Munguia has had a few close fights in his career, most notably against Dennis Hogan and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Yes, he has won everytime, but there have been a few close calls along the way.

We feel that could once again be the case this weekend against John Ryder. The Brit is a wily old dog, and is capable of beating anyone on his day. His style can make his opponents look bad, and ultimately come unstuck.

That could very much be the case this weekend, as Munguia will have to weather a storm from ‘The Gorilla’ on more than one occasion. However, Munguia is a skilled fighter, and we feel he will do enough to nick an incredibly close decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Prediction: Munguia to Win by Unanimous Decision @ +130

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Want To Wager On Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder? Claim Your $1,000 Boxing Betting Offer HERE

Claiming the BetOnline Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder betting offer can be redeemed by following the simple steps below. So why not back our exclusive Munguia vs Ryder betting pick with some of your $1,000 worth of free bets courtesy of BetOnline?

Claiming the BetOnline Munguia vs Ryder betting offer is easy and can be done by following the step-by-step instructions below.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit $2,000 Receive $1,000 in Munguia vs Ryder Free Bets

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Odds

Already claimed the Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder offer? Take a look and claim the best free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Munguia vs Ryder odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks.

Jaime Munguia to Win @ -370

Jaime Munguia to Win by KO/TKO @ +200

Jaime Munguia to Win by Decision @ +100

John Ryder to Win @ +270

John Ryder to Win by KO/TKO: @ +700

John Ryder to Win by Decision @ +600

Draw: +1600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are an DAZN subscriber and have access to the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this super-middleweight clash live from the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on DAZN.

Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online and via the DAZN app, provided you have the app downloaded on your device and have paid the $19.99 monthly subscription.

Tuning into a free Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for boxing fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge.

Tale Of The Tape

Jaime Munguia — Record and Bio

Age: 27

Ranking: #3 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: Mexico

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 42-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 33

Fights Won by Decision: 9

John Ryder — Record and Bio

Age: 35

Ranking: #4 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 32-6

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18

Fights Won by Decision: 14

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder – Event Info

🥊 Boxing Fight: Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder

Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s)

Munguia (42-0, 33 KO’s) | Ryder (32-6, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:30PM EST

Approx. 10:30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title

WBC Silver Super-Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 Fight Odds: Munguia -370 | Ryder +270