Curtis Blaydes Favorite to be Jailton Almeida’s Next Opponent

29% Chance Ciryl Gane Will be Almeida’s Next Fight

Alexander Volkov +350 to be Next Bout for ‘Malhadinho’

Jailton Almeida Next Opponent Odds

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Rising through the heavyweight ranks, Jailton Almeida’s unanimous decision over Derrick Lewis has set the stage for his next UFC encounter. The odds favor a bout with Curtis Blaydes, but challenges from high-ranked contenders like Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov are also in the mix. Let’s unpack the potential matchups for Almeida’s continued ascent in the heavyweight division.

Curtis Blaydes +150 Favorite to be Next UFC Fight for Almeida

Curtis Blaydes, who was initially slated to face Almeida but had to pull out due to an ankle injury, now leads as the probable next opponent with odds of +150.

A matchup against Blaydes, who sits at number five in the heavyweight rankings, could serve as a significant litmus test for Almeida’s credentials as a top-tier heavyweight contender.

Blaydes, who lost last time out to Sergei Pavlovich, will be looking to put himself back in the UFC Heavyweight Championship contention. A victory against Almeida, who has yet to lose in the UFC, would be a step in the right direction.

Ciryl Gane +250 to be Almeida’s Next Opponent.

After his victory against Derrick Lewis, Almeida didn’t hesitate to call out the number one ranked heavyweight, Ciryl Gane, who recently secured a win against Sergey Spivak.

The odds of +250 indicate that a bout with Gane could be on the horizon, offering Almeida the chance to skyrocket his status by potentially toppling the division’s apex predator.

Gane, whose only UFC losses have come against Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, would be a stepping stone to a title shot for Almeida. However, it’s a formidable stepping stone, as Gane is a tough fight for anybody in the division.

Alexander Volkov Has a 22% Chance to be Almeida’s Next Opponent

Alexander Volkov, coming off a win over Tai Tuivasa, stands as another possible opponent for Almeida, with odds at +350, which translates to a probability of 22.2%.

A fight against the towering Russian would not only be a compelling stylistic matchup but also a chance for Almeida to prove his mettle against one of the division’s most seasoned competitors.

Other fighters in Almeida’s crosshairs could include Sergei Spivak (+400) and Tai Tuivasa (+800).

SportsLens Commentary

“Almeida’s impressive win over Lewis has certainly shuffled the heavyweight deck,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens “The odds are suggesting a highly anticipated face-off with Curtis Blaydes, but the callout of Ciryl Gane shows Almeida’s ambition to reach the pinnacle of the division.

“‘Meanwhile, a potential bout with Alexander Volkov would also provide a stern test for Almeida. The heavyweight division is known for its volatility, and Almeida’s next fight choice will be pivotal in his UFC trajectory.”