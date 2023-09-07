As the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Detroit Lions for the NFL’s curtain raiser, we have flicked through the markets to find the best Jahmyr Gibbs prop bet lines in time for Thursday.
Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Gibbs vs the Chiefs.
Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Gibbs to score 1st TD +1100
- Gibbs total receiving yards – Over/Under 30.5 -110
- Gibbs total rushing yards – Over/Under 38.5 -110
- Gibbs over 1.5 TDs +900
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES.
Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Gibbs averaged 77.2 rushing yards per game in 2022 at Alabama
- Gibbs averaged 37 receiving yards per game in 2022
- Gibbs had 7 rushing and 3 receiving TDs in 2022
- He was selected in the first round, 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.
