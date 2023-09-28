NFL

Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Green Bay Packers

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jahmyr Gibbs for the Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Gibbs vs the Packers.

Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Odds Vs Green Bay Packers

  • Gibbs to score 1st TD +650
  • Gibbs total receiving yards – Over/Under 30.5 -110
  • Gibbs total rushing yards – Over/Under 38.5 -110
  • Gibbs over 1.5 TDs +600

Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Gibbs is averaging 46.3 rushing yards per game in 2023
  • Gibbs is averaging 19.7 receiving yards per game in 2023
  • Gibbs has 139 rushing and 59 receiving yards this season
  • He is still yet to record his first NFL touchdown through three games

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

