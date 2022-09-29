Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We have a non-conference matchup on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Philadelphia Eagles. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $9111.57
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Eagles -6.5 points -110 @ Betonline
- Eagles ML -280 @ Betonline
- Jacksonville over 46 -110 @ Betonline
How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Sign up with Betonline HERE
- Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Jacksonville-Philadelphia game
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Eagles -6.5 points @ Betonline
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are undefeated, and they look good. Hurts has thrown for 916 yards with four scoring strikes and an additional 167 rushing yards and three TD’s. He faces a Jacksonville allowing 268 passing yards and 1.7 passing TD’s per contest.
Look for Hurts to beat the Jags with his arm and feet, and we’re unsure if the Jacksonville defense that allowed just 10 points on the road last week to the Chargers will have the same effect on the Eagles.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Eagles ML -280 @ Betonline
We talked about how the passing game should be good, but Philly should be able to run against a Jags defense allowing 55 rushing yards without a TD. That low number makes sense because the last two Jags games were lopsided and the Colts and Chargers running games were essentially taken away. This one should be much closer, and Eagles RB Myles Sanders and Hurts should be able to dent this defense.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Jacksonville over 46 points -110 @ Betonline
We discussed the Eagle offense, but this Jaguars offense is much better than last season. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has slung it for 772 yards with six TD’s and an interception. He faces a Philly defense allowing 215 passing yards a contest and one passing TD per contest.
It doesn’t stop at the passing game for Jacksonville, either. RD James Robinson has 230 yards with three trips to the end zone, and he’s up against an Eagles defense allowing 110 rushing yards and 1.3 TD’s per game.
Finally, look for a high scoring game between two young and up-and-coming teams with offenses than the respective defenses.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles SGP Parlay Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+232
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-107