Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We have a non-conference matchup on Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Philadelphia Eagles. We have three plays you can use towards a Single Game Parlay at Betonline and our three picks with a $1000 free bet would net you $9111.57

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles, Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus For NFL Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Claim Offer 2. Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. Claim Offer 3. 50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000 This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. Claim Offer 4. 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. Claim Offer 5. 100% deposit match up to $500 The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Claim Offer 6. 100% crypto bonus up to $1000 Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. Claim Offer 7. 150% welcome bonus up to $300 Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. Claim Offer 8. 200% Welcome Bonus Claim Offer 9. 50% deposit match up to $1000 50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet

Sign up with Betonline HERE Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on the Jacksonville-Philadelphia game

Join BetOnline And Back Our Jags vs Eagles Same Game Parlay

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Eagles -6.5 points @ Betonline

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are undefeated, and they look good. Hurts has thrown for 916 yards with four scoring strikes and an additional 167 rushing yards and three TD’s. He faces a Jacksonville allowing 268 passing yards and 1.7 passing TD’s per contest.

Look for Hurts to beat the Jags with his arm and feet, and we’re unsure if the Jacksonville defense that allowed just 10 points on the road last week to the Chargers will have the same effect on the Eagles.

Back Eagles -6.5 @ -110 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Eagles ML -280 @ Betonline

We talked about how the passing game should be good, but Philly should be able to run against a Jags defense allowing 55 rushing yards without a TD. That low number makes sense because the last two Jags games were lopsided and the Colts and Chargers running games were essentially taken away. This one should be much closer, and Eagles RB Myles Sanders and Hurts should be able to dent this defense.

Back Eagles ML @ -280 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Jacksonville over 46 points -110 @ Betonline

We discussed the Eagle offense, but this Jaguars offense is much better than last season. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence has slung it for 772 yards with six TD’s and an interception. He faces a Philly defense allowing 215 passing yards a contest and one passing TD per contest.



It doesn’t stop at the passing game for Jacksonville, either. RD James Robinson has 230 yards with three trips to the end zone, and he’s up against an Eagles defense allowing 110 rushing yards and 1.3 TD’s per game.

Finally, look for a high scoring game between two young and up-and-coming teams with offenses than the respective defenses.

Back Jags over 46 @ -110 With BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles SGP Parlay Odds