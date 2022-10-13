Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an AFC South matchup on Sunday between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Jaguars vs Colts same game parlay at BetOnline and our three picks could net you $10500.00 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts SGP Bets with BetOnline

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Indianapolis Colts ML -125 @ BetOnline

The Colts will have had 10 days rest and that should help RB’s Jonathan Taylor and Nyhim Hines to get healthy. This is the 2nd time the sides will have met this season, and Jacksonville pitched a 24-0 shutout. Look for Indy to finally put their offense together and avenge their earlier season loss.

Indianapolis Colts ML @ -125 with BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Jacksonville Jags 1Q -0.50 +175 @ BetOnline

The Jags defense allows 1.5 points per contest in the 1st quarter and the Colts allow nearly a TD, but here’s where it gets interesting; Jacksonville averages nearly one, 1Q TD while the Colts have been slow starters, averaging just two points per 1Q. Look for a low scoring 1Q with the Jags covering the spread.

Jacksonville Jaguars 1Q -0.50 @ +175 with BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Indianapolis Colts under 41.5 points +105 @ BetOnline

These defenses are likely better or at least more consistent than the respective offenses, and the under is the only way to go here. Indianapolis has scored 46 points over their last three matchups, whereas Jacksonville has recorded 65 points over their past three and 27 points over their two previous contests. The Under is 9-2 in the last 11 meetings in Indianapolis and 4-0 in the last 4 meetings. Take the under here.

Indianapolis Colts under 41.5 @ +105 with BetOnline

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts Odds