Betting tips

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne

Week three of the 2023 NFL season is almost upon us and ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans, we have put together a guide to the odds and lines for the match, as well as our picks for the clash.

Jaguars vs Texans Picks 

  • Trevor Lawrence over 251.5 passing yards (-110)
  • Travis Etienne anytime touchdown (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Jaguars vs Texans Pick 1: Trevor Lawrence Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday afternoon’s match at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is for Trevor Lawrence to throw over 251 passing yards.

Although the QB is yet to hit that mark after two games played this season, we are confident Lawrence can run his offence better this week against a poor Houston defence.

Lawrence averaged just under 250 passing yards per match last season in his best NFL campaign to date, and it is surely only a matter of time before the Jags star starts to shine again this season.

RELATED: NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Jaguars vs Texans Pick 2: Travis Etienne Anytime TD Scorer (-110 with BetOnline)

We are backing Travis Etienne to find his way into the red zone this weekend against the Texans, after blanking in week 2 for the Jaguars against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In week 1 of the NFL season Etienne looked like one of the most threatening players on the field during an impressive victory against Indianapolis.

Last weekend Etienne struggled however, with 12 carries for just 40 rushing yards and no scores. We are confident Etienne can get back amongst the scoring action this weekend against a much weaker defence than the current Super Bowl champs.

If the running back can replicate his week 1 performance against the Colts he should have no problem scoring, after 18 carries for 77 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Jaguars vs Texans Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: -425 | Houston Texans: +325
  • Point Spread: Jaguars (-8.5) -110 | Texans (+8.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Betting tips

Latest news

View all
Russel Wilson
Betting tips

LATEST Denver Broncos vs Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023
dak prescott
Betting tips
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023

New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys will both be hoping to maintain their perfect start to the season this weekend when they face each other at the AT&T Stadium….

Saquon Barkley
Betting tips
Arizona Cardinals vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023

After both losing their first game of the season last weekend, the Arizona Cardinals take on New York Giants in week 2 of the 2023 NFL season this Sunday. Find…

baker mayfield
Betting tips
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2023
Herbert
Betting tips
Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 15 2023
amon st ra
Betting tips
Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 15 2023
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Picks
Betting tips
Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Picks, Preview and Predictions For US Open Cup Semi-Final
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 23 2023
Arrow to top