Week three of the 2023 NFL season is almost upon us and ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Houston Texans, we have put together a guide to the odds and lines for the match, as well as our picks for the clash.

Jaguars vs Texans Picks

Trevor Lawrence over 251.5 passing yards (-110)

Travis Etienne anytime touchdown (-110)

Jaguars vs Texans Pick 1: Trevor Lawrence Over 251.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday afternoon’s match at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville is for Trevor Lawrence to throw over 251 passing yards.

Although the QB is yet to hit that mark after two games played this season, we are confident Lawrence can run his offence better this week against a poor Houston defence.

Lawrence averaged just under 250 passing yards per match last season in his best NFL campaign to date, and it is surely only a matter of time before the Jags star starts to shine again this season.

Jaguars vs Texans Pick 2: Travis Etienne Anytime TD Scorer (-110 with BetOnline)

We are backing Travis Etienne to find his way into the red zone this weekend against the Texans, after blanking in week 2 for the Jaguars against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In week 1 of the NFL season Etienne looked like one of the most threatening players on the field during an impressive victory against Indianapolis.

Last weekend Etienne struggled however, with 12 carries for just 40 rushing yards and no scores. We are confident Etienne can get back amongst the scoring action this weekend against a much weaker defence than the current Super Bowl champs.

If the running back can replicate his week 1 performance against the Colts he should have no problem scoring, after 18 carries for 77 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Jaguars vs Texans Odds and Line

Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: -425 | Houston Texans: +325

Jacksonville Jaguars: -425 | Houston Texans: +325 Point Spread: Jaguars (-8.5) -110 | Texans (+8.5) -110

Jaguars (-8.5) -110 | Texans (+8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110

