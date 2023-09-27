The first international game of the season takes place this weekend, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons flying over to London, England for week 4 action in the NFL. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash ahead of Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars vs Falcons Picks

Jaguars -2.5 (-115)

Trevor Lawrence over 234.5 passing yards (-110)

Jaguars vs Falcons Pick 1: Jaguars -2.5 (-115 with BetOnline)

We are backing the Jaguars to cover the spread this weekend, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium, London. The spread has been set at 2.5 points in the favour of the Jaguars, who are looking to get back to winning ways this week after back to back losses in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence and co lost to the Chiefs in week 2 which was expected, but a disappointing loss to the Texans last weekend has seriously halted their progress this season.

Despite the Jags getting stuffed by Houston last weekend, we are confident they can bounce back from a disappointing performance and put on a show in England in an attempt to move to 2-2 this season.

Jaguars vs Falcons Pick 2: Trevor Lawrence Over 234.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the matchup in London this Sunday is for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw for over 235 passing yards against Atlanta.

Lawrence has managed to achieve over 200 passing yards in every game he has played so far this season, with two of his three matches seeing the prop bet for this week hit.

We are confident that Lawrence is going to put on a show in London on Sunday afternoon, after disappointing last time the Jaguars were in town with a loss to the Denver Broncos last season.

Jaguars vs Falcons Odds and Line

Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: -160 | Atlanta Falcons: +140

Jacksonville Jaguars: -160 | Atlanta Falcons: +140 Point Spread: Jaguars (-2.5) -110 | Falcons (+2.5) -110

Jaguars (-2.5) -110 | Falcons (+2.5) -110 Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110

