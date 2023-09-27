NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanata Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lawrence Trevor
Lawrence Trevor

The first international game of the season takes place this weekend, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons flying over to London, England for week 4 action in the NFL. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash ahead of Sunday’s Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars vs Falcons Picks 

  • Jaguars -2.5 (-115)
  • Trevor Lawrence over 234.5 passing yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Jaguars vs Falcons Pick 1: Jaguars -2.5 (-115 with BetOnline)

We are backing the Jaguars to cover the spread this weekend, when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium, London. The spread has been set at 2.5 points in the favour of the Jaguars, who are looking to get back to winning ways this week after back to back losses in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence and co lost to the Chiefs in week 2 which was expected, but a disappointing loss to the Texans last weekend has seriously halted their progress this season.

Despite the Jags getting stuffed by Houston last weekend, we are confident they can bounce back from a disappointing performance and put on a show in England in an attempt to move to 2-2 this season.

Jaguars vs Falcons Pick 2: Trevor Lawrence Over 234.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the matchup in London this Sunday is for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to throw for over 235 passing yards against Atlanta.

Lawrence has managed to achieve over 200 passing yards in every game he has played so far this season, with two of his three matches seeing the prop bet for this week hit.

We are confident that Lawrence is going to put on a show in London on Sunday afternoon, after disappointing last time the Jaguars were in town with a loss to the Denver Broncos last season.

Jaguars vs Falcons Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars: -160 | Atlanta Falcons: +140
  • Point Spread: Jaguars (-2.5) -110 | Falcons (+2.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Lawrence Trevor
NFL

LATEST Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanata Falcons Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  35min
USATSI 21504883 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
Bovada NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  43min

The Bovada NFL betting offer will give you $750 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 4 action. These free bets are available to use on any football…

USATSI 21504597 168397130 lowres
NFL
BetNow NFL Free Bets: Claim $1000 Football Betting Offer For Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  51min

As the NFL season heads into week 4 you can claim up to $1000 in free bets with the BetNow betting offer. Let’s show you how to get your hands…

NFL betting
NFL
NFL Week 4 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic 1
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins are new #1 team after a 70-point win vs. the Broncos
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
USATSI 21500547 168397130 lowres
NFL
Everygame NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
USATSI 21496544 168397130 lowres
NFL
BetOnline NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Arrow to top