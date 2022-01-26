Ivory Coast vs Egypt prediction: AFCON 2022 betting tips, odds and free bet

The knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations continue on Wednesday, with Ivory Coast and Egypt, battling it out at the Douala Stadium for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 21:00

Date: 26th January 2022, Douala Stadium

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Prediction

Ivory Coast is unbeaten in the AFCON so far and has scored six goals in three games, putting them in second place.

Egypt struggled against Nigeria in their first game before beating Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, and both of them are ranked significantly below them in the FIFA rankings. The Pharaohs could be eliminated from the championship this week after facing a fellow African powerhouse.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Prediction: Ivory Coast 2-1 Egypt @ 5/4 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Betting Tips

Following their 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Algeria, Ivory Coast will be hoping for a repeat performance. Patrice Beaumelle’s Ivory Coast have scored 11 goals in their last six matches. In those matches, they have been outscored by a total of five goals.

Moreover, Egypt enters this match on the back of a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations victory over Sudan in their last match.

Egypt’s defense players have put up a string of strong performances, allowing only four goals in their last six matches.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 43/20.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Betting Odds

Match Winner

Ivory Coast @ 5/4 with bet365

Draw @ 15/8 with bet365

Egypt @ 14/5 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 43/20

Under 2.5 @ 6/13

