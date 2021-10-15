QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday, 16 October comes with ITV Racing tips from major betting industry pundits. The Ascot Champions Day has six races on its card. What are the selections from ITV Racing tipsters though?

Followers of Tony Calvin tips will be pleased that he’s back with ITV Racing tips today for British Champions Day. Both he and the regular ITV Racing tipsters have selections throughout the card for one of the most important meetings of the autumn.

Ascot Champions Day begins with the Long Distance Cup over 2m (1:25), but are any of the ITV Racing tips with recent Prix du Cadran hero Trueshan? Alan King’s horse loves soft ground and those conditions may not be present in Berkshire.

ITV Racing tipsters have a tough task finding the winner of the 6f Champions Sprint Stakes (2:00). This is wide open but, as readers will see, there is some consensus among the pundits. The 1m 4f Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2:35) revolves around hot favourite Snowfall, meanwhile.

Ascot Champions Day includes QE2 and Champions Stakes

Now for the two really big British Champions Day races. Is anyone backing the progressive Baaeed over Palace Pier for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile (3:10)? Check out the ITV Racing Tips Saturday selections below to find out.

Perhaps the main event of the day is the 1m 2f QIPCO Champion Stakes itself (3:50) with Mishriff and Adayar having their King George rematch. Both Calvin and Matt Chapman tips admit to fancying Al Aasy to go well at a big each way price here, but is that horse their number one pick?

ITV Racing tips today finish with selections for the 1m Balmoral Handicap (4:30). This is a very tricky puzzle with just 10lb separating the top and bottom weights. That doesn’t deter ITV Racing tipsters from recommending horses, though. The table below contains all their picks from QIPCO British Champions Day:

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for Ascot Champions Day

Race Time British Champions Day Race Tony Calvin Tips Matt Chapman Tips Mick Fitzgerald Tips Jason Weaver Tips 1:25 Long Distance Cup Baron Samedi E/W @ 7/1 w/ E/W @ 7/1 w/ Bet365 Stradivarius @ 7/2 w/ @ 7/2 w/ Parimatch Stradivarius @ 7/2 w/ @ 7/2 w/ Parimatch Hamish @ 11/2 w/ @ 11/2 w/ Betfred 2:00 Champions Sprint Stakes Rohaan @ 5/1 w/ @ 5/1 w/ Unibet Dragon Symbol @ 9/2 w/ @ 9/2 w/ Bet365 Creative Force E/W @ 15/2 w/ E/W @ 15/2 w/ William Hill Dragon Symbol @ 9/2 w/ @ 9/2 w/ Bet365 2:35 Fillies & Mares Stakes Snowfall @ 5/6 w/ @ 5/6 w/ Unibet Albaflora E/W @ 5/1 w/ E/W @ 5/1 w/ Boylesports Snowfall @ 5/6 w/ @ 5/6 w/ Unibet Snowfall @ 5/6 w/ @ 5/6 w/ Unibet 3:10 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Master Of The Seas E/W @ 8/1 w/ E/W @ 8/1 w/ Unibet Palace Pier @ 13/8 w/ @ 13/8 w/ Parimatch Palace Pier @ 13/8 w/ @ 13/8 w/ Parimatch Master Of The Seas E/W @ 8/1 w/ E/W @ 8/1 w/ Unibet 3:50 QIPCO Champion Stakes Addeybb E/W @ 15/2 w/ E/W @ 15/2 w/ Betfred Mishriff @ 13/8 w/ @ 13/8 w/ Parimatch Mishriff @ 13/8 w/ @ 13/8 w/ Parimatch Adayar @ 2/1 w/ @ 2/1 w/ Bet365 4:30 Balmoral Handicap Nugget @ 8/1 w/ @ 8/1 w/ Bet365 Aldaary E/W @ 9/1 w/ E/W @ 9/1 w/ Boylesports Sir Busker E/W @ 20/1 w/ E/W @ 20/1 w/ Bet365 King Leonidas @ 6/1 w/ @ 6/1 w/ Parimatch

Snowfall Most Popular with ITV Racing Tipsters

Only Chapman takes on red-hot Fillies & Mares Stakes favourite Snowfall on Ascot Champions Day. After winning her first four starts of the season, two trips to France have seen the Aidan O’Brien runner disappoint. That hasn’t discouraged ITV Racing tipsters on this occasion, though. The race has cut up, something Calvin highlighted in his column, leaving her the clear ratings pick.

