There are loads of ITV Racing tips from horse racing pundits on offer this Friday, 8 October, with events from Chepstow, Newmarket and York broadcast on terrestrial TV.

Today’s action includes the Grade 2 Persian War Novices’ Hurdle over jumps and the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile on the Flat. There are nine races in total on ITV Racing, but top pundits don’t stop there. We have all the latest Matt Chapman tips right here from their expert in the betting ring.

On top of that, Jason Weaver tips focus on the Flat action from Headquarters and the Knavesmire. There are even Mick Fitzgerald tips for the first six races at Chepstow, so there is loads to look at. Across these three tipsters, there are selections on 14 different races from the three venues.

Bet on ITV Racing with Bet365

ITV Racing Mick Fitzgerald Tips

Some of the races that Fitzgerald gives tips in today aren’t being broadcast on ITV Racing. However, the jumps actions from Chepstow could shape the National Hunt season ahead. Like Chapman, Fitzgerald also works for Sky Sports Racing as well. The pair may be pulling double duty over the next two days.

Away from the jumps, it is day one of the Future Champions Festival at Newmarket. That is where Jason Weaver tips come in with the former Flat jockey giving his fancies from Headquarters. The card and ITV Racing tips include the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes over 5f, another juvenile contest in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes for fillies over 7f and the Group 2 Challenge Stakes for older horses.

With the Fillies’ Mile and Old Rowley Cup Heritage Handicap over 1m 4f also to come from Newmarket, there is something for everyone today. The table below contains all ITV Racing tips and plenty more besides:

ITV Racing Tips Table for 8 October

Two of these three wise men actually agree on a couple of races. Common to both Matt Chapman tips and Jason Weaver tips today are Chindit at 7/2 in the 7f Group 3 Challenge Stakes (3:00) and red-hot odds-on favourite Inspiral in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile (3:35), both at Newmarket.

Bet on Chindit with 888Sport

In the big race over jumps, the Persian War (2:45), the ITV Racing tips are different depending on the pundit. While Chapman goes for First Street, Mick Fitzgerald trips side with the well-supported Luttrell Lad.

ITV Racing Free Bet – Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus with William Hill

New customers to William Hill who sign up, then bet £10 at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) get 2x £15 free bets and a £10 casino bonus. To claim this welcome bonus, follow these five steps:

Join William Hill Use promo code M40 Deposit via Debit Card Place a £10 qualifying bet Receive you free bets/bonus

Join William Hill