There is Grade 1 action included in the latest ITV Racing tips from favourite pundits and industry insiders this Saturday, 8 January. Four races each from Sandown Park and Wincanton are live on terrestrial television for horse racing fans. ITV Racing tipsters have their work cut out for them with lots of handicaps here.

The usual suspects of retired jumps jockeys Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald give their picks alongside Matt Chapman. ITV’s master of the betting ring brings strong views to the table, but those who rode are their own men too. Seven of the eight events that they give ITV Racing tips for are handicaps, so horse racing betting sites could be rubbing their hands with glee.

It’s competitive action from Wincanton, kicking off with a 1m 7f handicap hurdle (1:30) where there is no consensus of opinion at all. Later on at the Somerset venue, Mick Fitzgerald tips agree with fellow former rider Walsh about the winner of the extended 1m 7f handicap chase (2:05).

It’s a similar story in the other races over fences from Wincanton from our ITV Racing tipsters too. Ruby Walsh tips are again in line with what Fitzy fancies for the 2m 4f handicap chase (3:15). The pundits just can’t agree at all on the third of four races broadcast from Wincanton, though, as each picks something different for the extended 2m 5f handicap hurdle (2:40).

Veterans Chase Series Final Centre Stage at Sandown

It’s FA Cup third round weekend, a traditionally busy one in the world of football with so many teams in and around Greater London playing ties. However, the sporting highlights may come at Sandown Park where a load of old favourites run in the 3m Veterans Chase Series Final (3:00).

This is run as a staying handicap chase, so it’s no surprising that Matt Chapman tips differ wildly from the selections of Fitzgerald and Walsh. The Sandown supporting card also includes a competitive extended 1m 7f handicap chase earlier on (1:50) and 2m handicap hurdle that rounds off the ITV Racing tips and broadcast (3:35).

There is more on the big race from there below with so many handicaps making it tricky for punters and tipsters alike. We’ve put together a handy table that compiles all of Chappers, Fitzy and Walsh’s fancies in one place, so it’s easy to see what those in the know like. The prices quoted were correct at the time of writing with online bookmakers but do change:

Constitution Hill the NAP for Tolworth Task Among ITV Racing Tips

Everyone’s favourite ITV Racing tipsters do agree on one thing unanimously, though, and that’s the winner of the feature Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown (2:25). Constitution Hill is second-favourite for the Supreme at Cheltenham and has rivals running scared. He faces just five rivals over the 2m trip but notably not Might I, who he left for dead up the Esher hill when scoring over course and distance last month.

Nicky Henderson may have tested positive for covid, but it is going to take more than that to stop Constitution Hill from going in again here. The ITV Racing pundits were clearly taken with his 14-length demolition job on his Rules and hurdles debut at this venue in December. Constitution Hill, a five-year-old son of Blue Bresil, didn’t even win his Irish Point-to-Point but clearly caught the eye of new owner Michael Buckley at the sales.

He has since left that head defeat between the flags well behind him. Constitution Hill really was impressive and can only improve for his first try over the smaller obstacles. Bookies already fear he could upset stable companion Jonbon come the Cheltenham Festival with Henderson holding a typically strong hand for the Supreme. In order to justify his already lofty reputation, Constitution Hill needs to be beating his rivals ragged at Sandown once more. He is 4/11 to follow-up.

