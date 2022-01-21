The ITV Racing tips from punters’ favourite pundits are back for yet another superb Saturday of jumps action. Three National Hunt meetings, at Ascot, Haydock Park and Taunton have races broadcast on terrestrial television on 22 January. It’s a big day for the sport and ITV Racing tipsters are out to find winners.

It’s the usual suspects on our expert panel as Ruby Walsh and fellow top jumps jockey Mick Fitzgerald go head-to-head with Matt Chapman. These three wise men command respect, even if they don’t always agree. There’s more conditions races than handicaps for a change on the channel, but still a nice mix that keeps punters interested.

Half of the eight events on ITV Racing this Saturday are at Ascot. These begin with the extended 2m 3f Holloway’s Handicap Hurdle (1:45) where unusually Ruby Walsh tips include the same pick as Chappers. That will confound horse racing betting sites and traders if nothing else. Fitzgerald goes for something different but agrees with Chapman in the extended 2m 7f Grade 2 Warfield Mares Hurdle (2:20). Walsh sticks with his old boss Willie Mullins here.

It won’t surprise regular readers of our ITV Racing tips to learn that the experts all go for something different in the 2m5f Bet365 Handicap Chase (2:55). When it comes to the feature 2m Grade 1 Clarence House Chase (3:55), some of our experts are in the Shishkin camp but others take him on with Energumene. No prizes for guessing who sides with the Mullins mount.

Hot handicap headlines three ITV races from Haydock

There are not one but two instances where the ITV Racing tipsters agree unanimously. The first of these is in the opening race at Haydock, the 2m Grade 2 event registered as the Rossington Main Novices Hurdle (1:25). Jonbon is all the rage for Nicky Henderson and JP McManus here but long odds-on with online bookmakers to get the job done and enhance his Cheltenham claims.

In the old Champion Hurdle trial, now run as the New One Unibet Hurdle (2:00), Matt Chapman tips are different for Fitzy and Ruby. Some of our experts prefer the likeable veteran Hunters Call to the in-form favourite Tommy’s Oscar for this 2m Grade 2 contest. How relevant it proves to shaping the Cheltenham betting on the Champion Hurdle itself remains to be seen, however.

The third and final race on Merseyside that our experts give ITV Racing tips on is the best. No odds-on hotpot here. It’s the Grade 2 Peter Marsh Chase, a limited handicap over an extended 3m 1f (1:35). Mick Fitzgerald tips say back last year’s favourite Royale Pagaille but Walsh and Chappers have other ideas about the winner.

Whether punters listen for Fitzy, Ruby or Chapman, SportsLens experts have compiled them all together in one place. How handy is that? This allows our readers to see who their favourite pundits fancy in which live race and where they are in accord. Check out the latest table for this Saturday’s action below with all the ITV Racing tips anyone could every want:

Bet on ITV Racing Tips with 888Sport

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for 22 January

Yala Enki the Portman Cup punt & NAP among ITV Racing Tips

Another horse besides Jonbon that the ITV Racing tipsters all agree on here is Yala Enki. He runs at happy hunting ground Taunton in the extended 3m 4f Portman Cup Chase (3:15) seeking a hat-trick in the race. Trained by Paul Nicholls since the summer of 2019, Yala Enki has been a magnificent servant for connections.

His first win for the master of Ditcheat came in this two years ago. Yala Enki, now a 12-year-old, put his rivals to the sword in this conditions contest then and again last year. Unlike on those occasions, however, the Nickname gelding comes into the race off the back of a win. Yala Enki gallantly made all the running to land a Grade 3 handicap chase over 3m 3f at Cheltenham’s November Meeting.

That showed all the old ability was still there. Yala Enki has developed a great partnership with Bryony Frost as the pair have seven win and place efforts from 11 starts together. She takes the ride as ever here. Despite conceding 4lb all-round, everyone expect another game success from Yala Enki and odds of 5/6 with 888Sport are reasonable given his previous wins here.

Bet on Yala Enki with 888Sport

ITV Racing Free Bet – Bet £10 & Get £40 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Calling all SportsLens readers, there is neat new customer offer available at 888Sport that could spice up ITV Racing. They have a bet £10 get £40 in free bets (and £10 casino bonus) deal when you deposit £10 or more with promo code 10FREE. Place a qualifying bet of that amount or more with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once that settles, the free bets and casino bonus are credited. Separate terms and conditions cover the casino bonus.

Avoid using PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill for deposits as these payment methods aren’t eligible for the 888Sport welcome bonus. Free bet tokens expire within seven days and stakes not returned with any winnings. Further T&Cs apply. Follow these five steps to get this new customer offer:

Sign up to 888Sport Deposit £10+ with promo code 10FREE Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) When it settles, receive £40 in free bets (and £10 casino bonus) Use your free bets within 7 days

Join 888Sport