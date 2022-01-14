Another Saturday means another round of ITV Racing tips from punters’ favourite pundits. This week, the terrestrial television coverage on 15 January comes from Warwick and Kempton Park. Six of the nine races shown are handicaps, so it won’t be easy for ITV Racing tipsters to find those all-important winners.

Former top National Hunt jockey Mick Fitzgerald joins fellow industry insider Matt Chapman and top Paddy Power horse racing betting trader Frank Hickey this week. Each gives ITV Racing tips from their own perspective, so punters have a nice range of options for advice. Five of the broadcast races come from Warwick, and it’s there on their biggest of jumps action that things start

The 2m Edward Courage Cup Handicap Chase (1:18) sees progressive and improving type Brave Seasca, a fancy for both Chappers and Fitzy, tackle last year’s winner Sky Pirate. Despite being 12lb higher in the weights than 12 months ago, this Jonjo O’Neill horse is among Frank Hickey tips on offer.

Our expert panel of ITV Racing tipsters is unanimous about the winner of the 3m Grade 2 Hampton Novices Chase (1:50). This race looks to be at the mercy of Threeunderthrufive with trainer Paul Nicholls saddling last year’s winner and three previous renewals. This one is a short price with online bookmakers, however. A competitive 2m 5f Grade 2 Leamington Novices Hurdle (2:25) sees Matt Chapman tips in line with Hickey. Fitzgerald stays loyal to old boss Nicky Henderson with his pick.

Classic Chase & Lanzarote Hurdle among ITV Racing tips today

In the feature 3m 5f Grade 3 Classic Chase (3:00), Fitzy and Hickey like top weight Corach Rambler. Chapman, meanwhile, likes the claims of last year’s runner-up Achille each way. Completing ITV Racing tips from Warwick is a Pertemps Qualifier (3:35). Horses must finish in the first six here to qualify for the series final.

Mick Fitzgerald tips again match Hickey’s in a race that should shape Cheltenham betting on the big 3m handicap hurdle at the Festival. Chappers again takes a different view, but opinions are what horse racing is all about. At Kempton, meanwhile, the first of four races is an extended 2m 4f handicap chase (1:32). Hickey and Fitzgerald reach the same conclusion one much with Chapman dissenting in his judgment.

As at Warwick, there is a big betting handicap at Kempton in the Listed 2m 5f Lanzarote Hurdle (2:40). Each our ITV Racing tipsters has a different each way selection for this one. Punters should try and get extra places with some firms paying five, six or even seven places. Later on is an equally competitive 3m handicap chase (3:15) in which the pundits can’t agree either.

Whichever tipster punters follow, the table below has all of their fancies and the best price at the time of writing all together in one place. This helps give you a visual on who is tipping which horses and where Chappers, Fitzy and Hickey agree. SportsLens gives you the lowdown on ITV Racing tips each and every weekend. Here are this Saturday’s fancies in full:

ITV Racing Tips Table & Tipsters’ Picks for 15 January

Mister Fisher the NAP in Silviniaco Conti Chase among ITV Racing Tips

Although only four horses run in the 2m 4f Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase (2:05), each member of our expert betting panel agreed on their idea of the winner. It’s none other than Henderson runner Mister Fisher. The same stable produced last Saturday’s NAP in Constitution Hill who bolted up in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown. Mister Fisher now drops back in trip and down in grade into a small field for a must-see race on horse racing live streaming sites on 15 January.

It has been more than a year since this eight-year-old son of Jeremy has won but it was at this level over roughly this trip in the Peterborough Chase. Mister Fisher hasn’t shaped like he stays further than this distance, so the return to it should suit. He is two out of three at Kempton beating re-opposing rival Rouge Vif in a novice hurdle here on Boxing Day 2018.

Mister Fisher had three Grade 2 wins on his CV and is now in calmer waters after trying his luck in the King George VI Chase last time out. James Bowen is two from four on him in the saddle, so connections may have found a nice opportunity for him to bounce back. Mister Fisher is a general 7/4 with bookmakers including William Hill to resume winning ways here.

