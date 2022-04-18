Countries
ITV Horse Racing Tips and Trends | Best Bets for 3.30 and 4.05 Kempton

20 seconds ago

all weather

Another busy day for the ITV4 horse racing cameras as they head to Kempton today to take in three races on the all weather. Andy Newton is on hand to guide you through two of the LIVE ITV4 Kempton races today – the Rosebery Handicap (3.30) and the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes (4.05) – with free horse racing tips and the key trends. 

3.30 Rosebery Handicap Tips

A very open renewal, with a case to made for most of the 10 runners. The Tom Ward-trained DIAMOND BAY @ 9/2 with BetUK will be popular though after a very easy win here over 1m4f last time out and looks worth sticking with. The drop back to 1m3f is fine and despite being up 7lbs here won by 3 1/2 lengths the last day, with more in the tank too, to suggest he’s up to shouldering the extra burden.

Of the rest, the Sir Michael Stoute yard have a good record at the track with their 4+ year-olds and have a decent hand with the Ryan Moore-ridden Boss Power and Hasty Sailor, who heads here on a 4-timer.

Stay Well and Farhan are others to respect, while course winner – Something Exciting – is a consistent performer and looks the sort to have more to offer this season.

But the other pick, of those at slightly bigger prices is the Ralph Beckett runner – SKY POWER (e/w) @10.5/1 with BetUK . This 5 year-old was a beaten favourite last time out at Southwell, but ran way too free that day and is a better horse than that showing.

Prior to that flop he won twice at Lingfield and Chelmsford over 1m2f and it’s possible that he wasn’t suited by the Southwell track and that race came a bit too soon after a busy Autumn/Winter at the end of 2021. With a 3 1/2 month break to freshen up it would be no showck to see him bounce back.

Rosebery Handicap Trends

  • 17/17 – Had won over at least 1m1f before
  • 14/17 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
  • 13/17 – Had won between 2-4 times before
  • 12/17 – Rated between 89 and 99
  • 11/17 – Ran within the last 6 weeks
  • 12/17 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
  • 10/17 – Carried 8-13 or more in weight
  • 10/17 – Aged 4 years-old
  • 9/17 – Unplaced favourites
  • 7/17 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
  • 6/17 – Won last time out
  • 4/17 – Ran at Lingfield last time out
  • 3/17 – Winning favourites
  • 2/17 – Trained by Mark Johnston
  • The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 6/1

4.05 Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes Tips

Little depth to the 2022 running of the Snowdrop Fillies Listed Stakes, with the race looking to rest between just three horses – My Astra, Potapova and Roman Mist.

Of that trio the Tom Ward runner – Roman Mist – is the top-rated in the field at 101, with Potapova at 100, but it’s the 95-rated MY ASTRA @ 5/4 with BetUK that looks the one with the most improvement to come.

This William Haggas-trained 4 year-old has only had three career runs and the last of those was a close second in a Listed race in France. That came on heavy ground too, but with her two wins prior to that coming on much quicker conditions, then this first AW run looks sure to suit. The tongue-tie is also on today for the first time and Tom Marquand, who has ridden her in all three past races, is the icing on the cake.

The already mentioned Potapova and Roman Mist will the be ones to make a race of it with the Haggas filly.

Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes Trends

  • 16/18 – Had won between 2-4 times before
  • 16/18 – Came from the top three in the betting
  • 15/18 – Won by a 4 year-old
  • 16/18 – Priced 7/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 15/18 – Had won over at least 1m before
  • 14/18 – Last raced 4 ½ months or more ago
  • 13/18 – Drawn in stall 6 or lower
  • 13/18 – Rated between 90-102
  • 12/18 – Placed favourites
  • 8/18 – Unplaced in their last race
  • 5/18 – Came from outside the top 3 in the betting
  • 8/18 – Winning favourites
  • 5/18 – Had run at Kempton before
  • 4/18 – Won last time out
  • 7 of the last 14 favourites have won
  • The average winning SP in the last 10 years is 7/2

Kempton Horse Racing Card – Monday 18th April 2022

  • 1:45 – Racing TV/EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
  • 2:20 – Racing TV Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (3yo) 1m RTV
  • 2:55 – Join Racing TV Now Conditions Stakes (Colts & Geldings) Cl2 (3yo) 1m ITV4
  • 3:30 – Racing TV Rosebery Handicap (London Middle Distance Series Qualifier) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m3f ITV4
  • 4:05 – Racing TV Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV4
  • 4:40 – racingtv.com Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m RTV
  • 5:15 – Wise Betting At Racing TV Handicap (London Sprint Series Qualifier) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 6f RTV

