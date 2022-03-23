Italy Team News v North Macedonia

Italy take on North Macedonia at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in the FIFA World Cup qualification playoff.

Italy head into this encounter after being held to a goalless draw by Northern Ireland in their most recent outing. The Azzurri know that even if they win the playoff semifinal, things will not be easy. They will take on the winner of the tie between Portugal and Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Azzurri have quite a few issues to address as they look to seal a place in Qatar after missing out on the World Cup last time out.

Italy Team News

Roberto Mancini has named a strong squad for this encounter. Gigi Donnarumma is back with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini back in the team. However, the veteran duo’s fitness levels are in question. Giovanni Di Lorenzo misses out due to injury and has been replaced by Mattia De Sciglio.

Luiz Felipe, Mattia Zaccagni and Joao Pedro have been called up for the first time ever and might make their debuts.

Italy Predicted Starting XI

Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bastoni, Mancini, Emerson; Jorginho, Barella, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne