Italy vs North Macedonia: Prediction, odds betting tips, live stream and free bet

Italy shockingly failed to gain automatic qualification for the World Cup. However, fans will be confident of them reaching Qatar, as they’ve got the seemingly simple task of overcoming North Macedonia. See how to stream Italy vs North Macedonia on this page, plus see the odds, our prediction and where you can grab a free bet.

Italy vs North Macedonia odds:

It won’t surprise anyone to find that Italy are huge favourites to win this match, as well as to progress to the finals of the play-offs. It would take a brave punter to bet on a North Macedonia win, even with the high odds available.

Italy vs North Macedonia Preview

There can be no denying the fact that this is the most one-sided of all European play-off matches. Italy won’t just be expected to win this tie, but fans will want them to do it comprehensively. Fans of North Macedonia, on the other hand, will be hoping that somehow they can still be in the tie for the return leg in Skopje.

Italy find themselves in the playoffs after failing to win their group, which was instead won by the Swiss. A terrible run at the end of qualifying, which saw the Italians win just one of their final five games, was to blame, and Italians were quite predictably furious that the Azzurri were humiliated in such a style.

However, fans of North Macedonia will be far happier, after their team finished second in Group J, with only the dominant Germans finishing above them in the table. They only lost twice in qualification and managed to secure a famous 2-1 win over Germany in the process.

Despite the apparent ease of the match, Italy have named a strong squad. However, there are also a number of younger names, such as Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca, who could be handed debuts. There are no injury concerns or suspensions for either team, meaning both go into the match at full strength.

Whichever team wins this match – and the Italian fans will be demanding that it’s them – will move onto the Path C final, where they will take on the winner of the tie between Portugal and Turkey.

Italy vs North Macedonia Betting tips

The bookies have Italy as huge favourites to win this match. In fact, they’re such strong favourites that a bet on them to win would be almost pointless, unless you’re considering betting a huge amount.

So, where can we look to find a bet with decent odds? As is often the case, we’ve turned to the correct score market. We’re pretty sure Italy will win this, but by how much? Their opponents are unlikely to score, so that’s half the score decided, and we think that the Italians will hit the back of the net at least three times.

After looking at the odds and weighing up the likelihood of results, we’ve decided that our Italy vs North Macedonia prediction is the Italians to win the match 3-0. You’ll get odds of 17/4 on this score over at Virgin Bet.

Italy vs North Macedonia Prediction: Italy 3 North Macedonia 0 @ 17/4 with Virgin Bet

