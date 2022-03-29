Israel vs Romania live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Israel will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Romania in an international friendly this week.

Israel vs Romania live stream

Israel vs Romania Preview

The home side have lost four of their last six matches across all competitions and the home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players here. Meanwhile, Romania are coming into this contest on the back of a narrow defeat against Greece. The visitors were unbeaten in three consecutive matches prior to that and it will be interesting to see if they can improve and pull off an upset here. Meanwhile, Israel are unbeaten in two of the last three meetings against Romania and it will be interesting to see if they can extend that run with a win here.

When does Israel vs Romania kick-off?

The international friendly match between Israel vs Romania kicks off at 18:45 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Netanya Stadium.

Israel vs Romania Team News

Israel team news

No notable injury concerns.

Israel predicted line-up vs Romania: Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Nir Bitton, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menahem; Aviv Daniel Avraham, Dor Peretz, Mohammad Abu Fani, Manor Solomon; Mu’nas Dabbur, Tai Baribo.

Romania team news