Israel vs Romania live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Israel vs Romania Preview
When does Israel vs Romania kick-off?
The international friendly match between Israel vs Romania kicks off at 18:45 pm BST, on the 29th of March at Netanya Stadium.
Israel vs Romania Team News
Israel team news
No notable injury concerns.
Israel predicted line-up vs Romania: Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Nir Bitton, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menahem; Aviv Daniel Avraham, Dor Peretz, Mohammad Abu Fani, Manor Solomon; Mu’nas Dabbur, Tai Baribo.
Romania team news
No notable injury concerns.
Romania predicted line-up vs Israel: Florin Nita; Andrei Rațiu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiricheș, Mario Camora; Mihai Bordeianu, Marius Marin; Alexandru Maxim, Alexandru Cicaldau, Valentin Mihaila; George Puscas.
