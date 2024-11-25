Israel Adesanya spoke on a podcast this week about a potential fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, but he believes that the heavyweight clash will never happen.

The Last Stylebender Backing Jon Jones

Everyone wants to see a fight between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones and it is the only thing that anyone can talk about in the MMA world right now, including Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ appeared on the Flagrant podcast earlier this week discussing all things UFC and there was no surprises when Aspinall and Jones were brought up.

It’s 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲! Who next for Jon Jones after #UFC309?! pic.twitter.com/DF98JdvmjS — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 19, 2024

When he was asked about Aspinall and Jones potentially meeting in the future Adesanya found it hard to pick a winner, but he would still be backing the current heavyweight champion if they were to fight.

“That’s the fight that we all want to see. They’ve got to fight. I think, f*ck, (Jones) finds a way but Aspinall so far, the way he dispatched of (Sergei Pavlovich), oh my god, he’s fast.

“I met him and sat next to him at UFC 300, he and his dad, cool dudes, lovely guys as well, but he’s the same height as me if not an inch taller but thick. And I was like ‘F*ck, you’re a lot thicker than I would expect’, and the speed, that’s the thing that I’m like, ‘Okay that’s the danger’.”

However much like most UFC fans, Adesanya believes we may never be blessed with a heavyweight title bout for the ages between Aspinall and Jones – with ‘Bones’ continuing to dodge Aspinall.

“I don’t know man, they have to fight but if they don’t ever fight, we’ll never know because we had that with Jon and (Anderson) Silva, we had that with Silva and (Georges St-Pierre) so there are all these fights that we’ll never see.”

🚨 Jon Jones says he’s currently in negotiations with the UFC for his next fight, and says he WILL be fighting in 2025 “more than likely” 👀 🎥 @TheSchmo312 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/gyzLxJOS17 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 24, 2024

Both Jones and Aspinall are yet to agree to their next fight in the Octagon and while it remains unrealistic, fans may still be treated to the title fight they so desperately crave.