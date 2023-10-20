With Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 going down this weekend at UFC 294, we are putting the bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC sportsbooks latest estimations for this UFC Lightweight Title contest.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Rematch?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this huge UFC 294 on Saturday night. Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 headlines at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with the winner viewed as the #1 pound-for-pound best MMA fighter in the world.

This fight is a truly compelling match up, with so many narratives going into the bout. Can Volkanovski right the wrongs of the first fight and become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion? Will Makhachev solidify himself as the best fighter on the planet and reign supreme once again?

Islam Makhachev to Win @ -250

Islam Makhachev to Win by KO/TKO @ +400

Islam Makhachev to Win by Submission @ +300

Islam Makhachev to Win by Decision @ +175

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ +200

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +500

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +2200

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +450

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Islam Makhachev is the best US sportsbooks favorite to win the fight. Alexander Volkanovski is the betting underdog here, despite being the long-reigning UFC featherweight king and the current #1 p4p fighter on the planet.

Makhachev to win by decision is the most likely outcome (+175) with him winning the fight via submission (+300) seen as the next most likely outcome. For ‘The Great’ to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via decision (+450) than he is to win the fight by knockout (+500).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 71.4% chance that Islam Makhachev reigns supreme and beats Alexander Volkanovski for the second successive time this weekend in their highly anticipated bout for the UFC Lightweight Title.

There is a 33.3% implied probability chance that the Australian MMA phenom beats the Dagestani fighter judging by the sportsbooks UFC odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved to sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the reigning UFC featherweight champion as the +200 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his Russian counterpart this Saturday night, becoming a two-weight simultaneous UFC champion in the process.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Islam Makhachev is on paper a relatively heavy favorite to be victorious on Saturday night. The value in backing the Dagestani MMA phenom to just win the fight outright is poor, but backing him to either win the fight via decision, submission or by KO/TKO presents great value to UFC bettors.

The latest odds for the main event at UFC 294 indicate that Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to successfully defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

