The coveted UFC Lightweight Title is on the line as the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski goes down this Saturday night from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 155-pound dust-up in the UFC‘s lightweight division.

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 round betting picks and predictions.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Round Betting Picks

Islam Makhachev comes into this fight as the -250 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he won the first fight between the pair back in February, and the fact that Volk is stepping in on just 11 days notice.

Here at SportsLens we can see the Dagestani wrecking machine putting in an emphatic display by getting rid of ‘The Great’ in Rounds 2-3 of the bout. Makhachev is riding the crest of a wave right now, and will want to put to bed any doubts people may have over the result of the first fight.

Not only that, but Volkanovski is coming in on 11 days notice, so won’t have had anywhere near the proper training camp or ideal preparation. He will be dangerous early, but either way we cannot see this fight lasting more than 15 minutes.

Furthermore, Islam Makhachev won the UFC Lightweight Title from Charles Oliveira back in October 2022 with a second round submission win. He has won five fights in Rounds 2-3, all via submission.

This fight will be fireworks from the get-go. Do not take your eyes off the screen as this is almost certainly not going the distance second time around.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Pick: Makhachev to Win via Submission in Rounds 2-3 @ +550 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 UFC Lightweight Title fight, we can see the champion getting rid of his Australian counterpart in the second round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being highly entertaining and evenly matched for a round or two, before the finish comes. Volkanovski won’t be as fit or prepared as usual, having only accepted the fight on less than two weeks notice. Makhachev will be desperate to put in an emphatic display, so this will be compelling from the get-go.

Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi last October via submission in Round 2 of the fight to win the UFC Lightweight Title, and we can see something similar happening this weekend too. Ultimately, Makhachev has had perfect preparation, Volkanovski has not. This could be an early night in favor of the Dagestan MMA superstar.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Prediction: Makhachev to Win by Submission in Round 2 @ +1400 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Check out the chart below for the best Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC 294 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Islam Makhachev to Win @ -250

Islam Makhachev to Win by KO/TKO @ +400

Islam Makhachev to Win by Submission @ +300

Islam Makhachev to Win by Decision @ +175

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ +200

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +500

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +2200

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +450

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to successfully defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

