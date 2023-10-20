UFC

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Round Betting Picks: Makhachev To Win Via Submission In Round 2

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC

The coveted UFC Lightweight Title is on the line as the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski goes down this Saturday night from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Read on to check out our round betting picks for this compelling 155-pound dust-up in the UFC‘s lightweight division.

If you fancy a bet on this colossal main event, read on and check out our best UFC sportsbooks as well as Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 round betting picks and predictions.

Best UFC 294 Free Bets & Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$500 In Free Bets Available Today Bonus valid only in casino red with bonus codes: INSIDERS1and INSIDERS2. Minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Bonus valid only in casino red with bonus codes: INSIDERS1and INSIDERS2. Minimum deposit of $20 USD applies. General terms and conditions apply.

Claim Offer Now
$750 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

RELATED: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Round Betting Picks

Islam Makhachev comes into this fight as the -250 betting favorite with the best offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he won the first fight between the pair back in February, and the fact that Volk is stepping in on just 11 days notice.

Here at SportsLens we can see the Dagestani wrecking machine putting in an emphatic display by getting rid of ‘The Great’ in Rounds 2-3 of the bout. Makhachev is riding the crest of a wave right now, and will want to put to bed any doubts people may have over the result of the first fight.

Not only that, but Volkanovski is coming in on 11 days notice, so won’t have had anywhere near the proper training camp or ideal preparation. He will be dangerous early, but either way we cannot see this fight lasting more than 15 minutes.

Furthermore, Islam Makhachev won the UFC Lightweight Title from Charles Oliveira back in October 2022 with a second round submission win. He has won five fights in Rounds 2-3, all via submission.

This fight will be fireworks from the get-go. Do not take your eyes off the screen as this is almost certainly not going the distance second time around.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Pick: Makhachev to Win via Submission in Rounds 2-3 @ +550 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: How Much Money Will The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Winner Make?

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Individual Round Betting Pick

When it comes to selecting an individual round in which the fight will end, the odds present huge value to UFC bettors. For this Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 UFC Lightweight Title fight, we can see the champion getting rid of his Australian counterpart in the second round of the contest.

Here at SportsLens we can see this fight being highly entertaining and evenly matched for a round or two, before the finish comes. Volkanovski won’t be as fit or prepared as usual, having only accepted the fight on less than two weeks notice. Makhachev will be desperate to put in an emphatic display, so this will be compelling from the get-go.

Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi last October via submission in Round 2 of the fight to win the UFC Lightweight Title, and we can see something similar happening this weekend too. Ultimately, Makhachev has had perfect preparation, Volkanovski has not. This could be an early night in favor of the Dagestan MMA superstar.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Prediction: Makhachev to Win by Submission in Round 2 @ +1400 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

RELATED: Islam Makhachev Net Worth & Career Earnings | Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth & Career Earnings

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Betting Odds

Already claimed the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 UFC betting offer? Take a look and claim the best sportsbook free bets from our various partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC 294 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Islam Makhachev to Win @ -250
  • Islam Makhachev to Win by KO/TKO @ +400
  • Islam Makhachev to Win by Submission @ +300
  • Islam Makhachev to Win by Decision @ +175
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ +200
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +500
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +2200
  • Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +450
  • Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As of today for the main event at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to successfully defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 294 main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev MMA Record | Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

Other UFC Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Khamzat Chimaev UFC 294 Undercard - Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

LATEST UFC 294 Undercard Predictions: Betting Picks For Usman vs Chimaev, Ankalaev vs Walker & More

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2s
Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards UFC - UFC 294 Undercard - Usman vs Chimaev
UFC
Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The UFC 294 Undercard & Prelims?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 goes down in just a few days time at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
Who Will Win The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Fight For UFC Lightweight Title At UFC 294?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

On the surface, it would appear that Islam Makhachev is the slight favorite to defeat Alexander Volkanovski once again this weekend for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 294. The…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
UFC
UFC 294 Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Winner Make?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Islam Makhachev UFC
UFC
Islam Makhachev MMA Record: Makhachev Boasts Incredible 24-1 Record With 13 UFC Wins
Author image Paul Kelly  •  20h
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
UFC
When Is Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2? UFC 294 Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Arrow to top