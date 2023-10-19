UFC 294 is almost upon us as the UFC Lightweight Title is on the line this weekend in Abu Dhabi. That’s right, Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 takes centre stage on Yas Island. UFC fans all around the world super excited for the bout, which headlines a stellar card from the Etihad Arena this weekend in the UAE.

Read on and check out everything you need to know about the Makhachev vs Volkanovski title fight at UFC 294. This includes fight predictions, betting picks, a preview, fight time, venue, odd, full undercard and a UFC free bet.

On paper, this is a truly compelling fight and a stellar rematch bout, despite the best US betting apps slightly favoring Islam Makhachev. This is a truly sensational match-up between two of the best mixed martial artists in the world pound-for-pound!

Can Islam Makhachev solidify himself as the best 155-pound fighter in the world? Will Alexander Volkanovski right the wrongs of the first fight and become a two-division UFC champion? We’ll find out on Saturday…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023

Saturday, October 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

Best UFC 294 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Preview

A stellar main event for this UFC 294 card sees a huge UFC title fight with Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 taking centre stage on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This fight is for the UFC Lightweight Title, which Makhachev won in Abu Dhabi a year ago, before successfully defending it against Saturday’s opponent Alexander Volkanovski.

This is a truly compelling 155-pound match-up. Volkanovski of course is stepping up to lightweight once again in an attempt to become a two-division simultaneous champion. Makhachev on the other hand aims to solidify himself as the best 155-pound fighter on the planet.

In Alexander Volkanovski you have a man who has won six UFC title fights. Not only that, but he has competed in seven straight UFC title fights at both featherweight and up at lightweight. He has beaten the likes of Max Holloway three times, Yair Rodriguez, The Korean Zombie and Jose Aldo to name but a few fighters during his stellar UFC career.

On the other side of the octagon, you have Islam Makhachev. He comes into this fight off back-to-back victories in title fights, looking to further solidify himself as the best lightweight in the world. The Russian is the slight favorite with the best US sportsbooks, presenting some huge value when selecting your UFC 294 bets.

Will Alexander Volkanovski become a two-division UFC champion? Can Islam Makhachev cement himself as the best 155-pound fighter on the planet? Only time will tell!

It’s almost fight night. Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 goes down this Saturday night at UFC 294 from Yas Islam, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – it is simply not to be missed!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Pick

Islam Makhachev comes into this UFC 294 main event as the relatively heavy betting favorite with the majority of offshore gambling sites. It is clear to see why this is the case, given the fact he beat Volkanovski last time out and is the far bigger man. Not only that but of course Volkanovski is stepping in on just 11 days notice.

The main event fight at UFC 294 between Adesanya and Strickland will be a compelling watch for as long as it lasts. Both of these fighters are clinical finishers, with a combined 31 finishes via submission and knockout. Makhachev of course won the first fight via unanimous decision, but it was an incredibly close fight.

This time though, we cannot see it going the distance, that is for sure. Additionally, Makhachev has had a full camp that has been centred around Charles Oliveira. Whereas with Volkanovski, he is stepping in on short notice after Oliveira had to pull out through injury.

Although he is daring to be great and is arguably the best p4p fighter in the UFC, here at SportsLens we believe the fight will end with Islam Makhachev getting his hand raised. Not only that, but we can see the great Dagestani fighter will secure a 12th submission victory.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Prediction: Islam Makhachev to Win by Submission @ +300 with BetOnline

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Odds

Check out the chart below for the best Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC 294 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Islam Makhachev to Win @ -250

Islam Makhachev to Win by KO/TKO @ +400

Islam Makhachev to Win by Submission @ +300

Islam Makhachev to Win by Decision @ +175

Alexander Volkanovski to Win @ +200

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by KO/TKO @ +500

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Submission @ +2200

Alexander Volkanovski to Win by Decision @ +450

Draw @ +8000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

When Is UFC 294?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Ring Walks expected: 5:00PM EST, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 TV Channel & Live Stream

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Lightweight Title clash live from Abu Dhabi, Yas Island on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price.

Live stream (US): ESPN+ subscribers can also catch the action online and via the ESPN+ app for free, provided you have the app downloaded on your device, are a subscriber to the channel and have paid for the PPV.

Be sure to also check out the UFC live streaming sites that will be airing this fight on Saturday night.

Tale Of The Tape

Islam Makhachev — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Lightweight Champion

Age: 31

Country: Russia

Height: 5’10” (178 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 24-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4

Fights Won by Submission: 11

Fights Won by Decision: 9

Alexander Volkanovski — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Featherweight Champion

Age: 35

Country: Australia

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 26-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13

Fights Won by Submission: 3

Fights Won by Decision: 10

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night at UFC 294. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Lightweight 5 Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 3 Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3 Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3 Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3 Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3 Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3 Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3 Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3 Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3 Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 3 Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Women’s Strawweight 3

