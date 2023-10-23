Oliveira Trilogy Odds-On Favorite to be Makhachev’s Next Fight

Justin Gaethje +350 to be Makhachev’s Next Opponent

5% Chance Conor McGregor Next Bout for Makhachev

Islam Makhachev Next Opponent Odds

Charles Oliveira -125

-125 Justin Gaethje +350

+350 Mateusz Gamrot +900

+900 Beneil Dariush +1000

+1000 Dustin Poirier +1400

+1400 Arman Tsarukyan +1400

+1400 Max Holloway +1600

+1600 Michael Chandler +1600

+1600 Conor McGregor +2000

+2000 Leon Edwards +2500

+2500 Colby Covington +4000

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

In the wake of Islam Makhachev’s first-round knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski, the anticipation around who he will face next is mounting. The odds are strongly in favor of a trilogy with Charles Oliveira, but several other contenders are also making a mark in the betting sphere. Let’s delve deeper into the unfolding scenario.

Charles Oliveira -125 to be Makhachev’s Next Opponent

Charles Oliveira was initially the chosen opponent for Makhachev at UFC 294. However, a severe training cut forced him to withdraw, leaving the door open for future confrontation.

Now, as Dana White has expressed interest in this matchup, the betting odds of -125 signal Oliveira as the favorite to face Makhachev next.

This trilogy fight could settle the score between these two formidable lightweights, providing the UFC community with a thrilling bout.

Justin Gaethje Has 22% Chance to be Makhacheve’s Next Fight

Following Makhachev’s triumph, Justin Gaethje’s assertive tweet, ‘I’m next’, has brought him to the forefront with odds of +350. The calculated probability of 22% for this matchup suggests a notable chance for Gaethje to step into the octagon against Makhachev.

Having experienced the bitter taste of defeat in his previous title shots against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira, Gaethje might see this as a pivotal opportunity to ascend the lightweight rankings and reestablish his championship credentials.

Conor McGregor 20/1 to be Next Bout for Makhachev

Conor McGregor’s odds of 20/1, equating to a 5% chance, places him as a long shot in the race to face Makhachev next. Despite rejoining the USADA testing pool recently, McGregor’s track record of 1 win and 3 losses in his last four MMA bouts cast a long shadow on his likelihood to face the reigning lightweight champion.

A bout against Makhachev could generate a significant buzz but might be seen as a steep climb for McGregor given his recent performances.

Other Prospective Opponents

The odds also shine a light on other possible matchups. Mateusz Gamrot, with a career-boosting win, holds odds of 9/1, indicating a lesser probability yet a potentially interesting matchup.

Beneil Dariush, scheduled to fight Arman Tsarukyan in December, carries odds of 10/1, showcasing another layer of competition within the lightweight division.

Meanwhile, former champion Dustin Poirier at 14/1 could be eyeing an opportunity to regain his position in the title landscape against a high-profile opponent like Makhachev.

SportsLens Commentary

“The betting odds are setting a compelling stage for Makhachev’s next fight,” says Nick Raffoul, SportsLens Head of News. “The strong odds favoring an Oliveira trilogy underline the unresolved contention between them, while Gaethje’s odds reflect a hunger for redemption.

“The lower probabilities for other fighters like McGregor and Gamrot provide a broader view of the competitive landscape. As Makhachev preps for his next opponent, the odds continue to shape the narrative, fueling the excitement for what’s to come in the lightweight division.”

UFC Betting Guides You May Like