Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFL Super Bowl Betting

Paul Kelly
Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching, which means it’s time to select your Super Bowl player props. Read on for our exclusive Isiah Pacheco player prop best bets, as the Chiefs running back looks to win his second Vince Lombardi Trophy in as many years.

Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers

  • Anytime TD Scorer @ -130
  • Under 67.5 Rushing Yards @ -110
  • Method Of First TD – Rushing @ +120
Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime TD Scorer @ -130 with Bovada

Super Bowl LVIII is an opportunity for NFL fans to win big on various different types of bets. Player props are one of the most popular wagering options for bettors, with all the best offshore sportsbooks, like Bovada, taking bets on extensive player prop markets.

One of the key players for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII could be running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco emerged as a major cog in the Chiefs offense last season. Last season the 24-year-old exceeded his rookie season numbers with 935 rushing yards and 7 TDs.

This season, the Chiefs star running back has scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games. He has scored a TD in each of his last seven straight contests, including in every post-season game pre-Super Bowl. The Chiefs wouldn’t be in Super Bowl LVIII if it wasn’t for Isiah Pacheco.

As one of the biggest threats in the Chiefs side, expect Pacheco to add another touchdown to his impressive seasonal statistics. Pacheco anytime TD is priced at -130 with Bovada, where you can only gets odds of -140 at regulated sportsbooks such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

Backing Isiah Pacheco anytime TD scorer with Bovada will earn you more in winnings and also won’t limit the size of your wager.

Pacheco Anytime TD (-130)

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 2: Under 67.5 Rushing Yards @ -110 with Bovada

Our next Isiah Pacheco player prop best bet vs 49er at Super Bowl LVIII is for him to complete under 67.5 rushing yards. This will be a popular Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl prop bet, and you won’t find better odds than at Bovada with any other Super Bowl betting sites.

Pacheco is an obvious workhorse in the Chiefs backfield, but he is up against arguably his toughest rush defense of the season. The 49ers conceded just 89.7 rushing yards per game during the regular season, so will be looking to half Pacheco in his tracks all game long.

Backing Isiah Pacheco to complete under 67.5 rushing yards is a great bet with Bovada. Plus, as one of the most established NFL betting sites about with millions of customers, Bovada will pay you out far quicker than the standard regular sportsbooks.

Pacheco Under 67.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Player Prop Pick 3: Method Of First TD – Rushing @ +120 with Bovada

When the Chiefs are down around the goal line, they rarely use quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Instead, they are keen to put the ball in the hands of Pacheco to dart his way into the end zone. If Kansas get the ball close to the 49ers 1-yard line, it will go into the safe hands of Isiah Pacheco.

Pacheco to score a touchdown anytime is -130, but for his first TD score to be from rushing makes great appeal at +130 odds. These +130 odds offered by Bovada will yield $115 off a $50 outlay, Whereas at a regular sportsbook such as BetMGM, your return on the same bet would only be $110 (+120 odds).

Bovada have paid out millions of dollars in winnings on the Super Bowl over the years, and are prepared to do so once again on Sunday night. Not to mention the fact Bovada will reward you with $250 in Super Bowl free bets upon sign-up.

Pacheco Method Of First TD – Rushing (+120)

How To Bet On Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Bets With Bovada

  1. Create a Bovada account
  2. Deposit $500 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Get $250 in free bets for Isiah Pacheco player props
Popular Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl Player Props

  • Isiah Pacheco Carries: Over 16.5 -106/Under 16.5 -124
  • Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards: Over 67.5 -120/Under 67.5 -110
  • Isiah Pacheco Receiving Yards: Over 17.5 -113/Under 17.5 -115
  • Isiah Pacheco Receptions: Over 2.5 -170/Under 2.5 +130
  • Isiah Pacheco Anything Touchdown -145
  • Isiah Pacheco First TD +550
  • Isiah Pacheco Rushing TD +130
  • Isiah Pacheco Receiving TD +700
  • Isiah Pacheco No TD – 110

Note: Odds are correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
