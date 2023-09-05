Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Isiah Pacheco for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Pacheco vs the Lions.

Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

Pacheco to score 1st TD +700

Pacheco total rushing yards – Over/Under 48.5 -110

Pacheco over 1.5 TDs +475

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES.

Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet Stats Kit

Pacheco averaged 48.8 rushing yards per game in 2022

Pacheco rushing yards over has hit in 8 of his last 10 games

Pacheco had 5 rushing TDs in his 2022 rookie season

The average rushing yards line for Pacheco last season was 49.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

