Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Isiah Pacheco pic

Ahead of Kansas City’s trip to Baltimore this weekend, we take a look at the latest Isiah Pacheco player prop bets for the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Isiah Pacheco Championship Round Player Prop Picks vs Baltimore Ravens

  • Pacheco over 64.5 rushing yards -110
  • Pacheco over 14.5 rushing attempts +100
  • Pacheco first touchdown scorer +700
Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Pick 1: Over 64.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

The Chiefs would not be in the AFC Championship game this season if it wasn’t for Isiah Pacheco, with the Kansas City running back again coming up with big plays in the Divisional round last weekend.

Pacheco picked up 97 rushing yards last weekend against Buffalo and his prop betting line has been raised this weekend after the big performance, with this weeks rushing yards line set at 65 yards.

With three 75+ yard games in a row for the Chiefs Pacheco has certainly carried his form into the post-season and another big game can be expected from the reliable running back against the Ravens.

Bet on Pacheco over 64.5 rushing yards (-110)

Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Pick 2: Over 14.5 Rushing Attempts  +100 with BetOnline

With the Chiefs relying on their ground game a lot more in recent weeks Pacheco’s rushing attempts have only gone up and up. This weekend Pacheco is +100 to have over 14.5 rushing attempts in the AFC Championship game.

Pacheco has covered this line in each of his last three games, with 15-24-18 attempts over the last few weeks. There was just one game that Pacheco had less than 15 rushing attempts in the Chiefs last eight matches, during a loss to the Raiders in week 17.

Bet on Pacheco over 14.5 rushing attempts (+100)

Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +700 with BetOnline

Pacheco is on a hot scoring streak for the Chiefs, as the running back has scored a touchdown in each of his last six games this season.

Most NFL bookmakers are giving odds of +700 for Pacheco to score the first touchdown, which is an inviting price for a team that relies heavily on Pacheco in the red zone.

Pacheco has scored nine touchdowns this season, with seven of those scores coming in the last six games this season.

Bet on Pacheco first touchdown scorer (+700)
Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

