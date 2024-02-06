In preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, we have looked at the best first touchdown odds and Isiah Pacheco is an enticing +550 with BetOnline.

How To Bet On Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LVIII First Touchdown Scorer With BetOnline

Isiah Pacheco +550 To Score First Touchdown With BetOnline

The majority of NFL sportsbooks have priced Christian McCaffrey as the most likely candidate to score the opening touchdown, being priced at +300.

However, we have taken a deeper look into the value of each player and Chiefs running back, Isiah Pacheco, has been priced at an enticing +550.

The Chiefs star has continued to be a threat, contributing with a touchdown in the vital victory over the Baltimore Ravens last time out.

This made it three touchdowns in three consecutive matches for the 24-year-old and takes his total to seven for the season.

Pacheco was key in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph last year, scoring a vital touchdown in the third quarter and will be looking to do the same again on Saturday 11th February.

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Christian McCaffrey +300

Isiah Pacheco +550

Travis Kelce +600

Deebo Samuel +900

Rashee Rice +900

George Kittle +900

Brandon Aiyuk +1000

Patrick Mahomes +1700

Brock Purdy +3000

Other Isiah Pacheco Markets

Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Carries -106

Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Receiving Yards -113

Isiah Pacheco at least one TD -143

Isiah Pacheco at least two TDs +50

Isiah Pacheco at least three TDs +1900*

Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LVIII MVP +2500

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100