In preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, we have looked at the best first touchdown odds and Isiah Pacheco is an enticing +550 with BetOnline.
Isiah Pacheco +550 To Score First Touchdown With BetOnline
The majority of NFL sportsbooks have priced Christian McCaffrey as the most likely candidate to score the opening touchdown, being priced at +300.
However, we have taken a deeper look into the value of each player and Chiefs running back, Isiah Pacheco, has been priced at an enticing +550.
The Chiefs star has continued to be a threat, contributing with a touchdown in the vital victory over the Baltimore Ravens last time out.
This made it three touchdowns in three consecutive matches for the 24-year-old and takes his total to seven for the season.
Pacheco was key in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph last year, scoring a vital touchdown in the third quarter and will be looking to do the same again on Saturday 11th February.
Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds
- Christian McCaffrey +300
- Isiah Pacheco +550
- Travis Kelce +600
- Deebo Samuel +900
- Rashee Rice +900
- George Kittle +900
- Brandon Aiyuk +1000
- Patrick Mahomes +1700
- Brock Purdy +3000
Odds subject to change.
Other Isiah Pacheco Markets
- Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Carries -106
- Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Receiving Yards -113
- Isiah Pacheco at least one TD -143
- Isiah Pacheco at least two TDs +50
- Isiah Pacheco at least three TDs +1900*
- Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LVIII MVP +2500
*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player
Super Bowl LVIII Info
📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺 TV: CBS
🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100
