NFL

Isiah Pacheco First Touchdown Odds | Chiefs Running Back +550 To Open The Scoring

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Isiah Pacheco pic
Isiah Pacheco pic

In preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, we have looked at the best first touchdown odds and Isiah Pacheco is an enticing +550 with BetOnline.

How To Bet On Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LVIII First Touchdown Scorer With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Isiah Pacheco +550 To Score First Touchdown With BetOnline

The majority of NFL sportsbooks have priced Christian McCaffrey as the most likely candidate to score the opening touchdown, being priced at +300.

However, we have taken a deeper look into the value of each player and Chiefs running back, Isiah Pacheco, has been priced at an enticing +550.

The Chiefs star has continued to be a threat, contributing with a touchdown in the vital victory over the Baltimore Ravens last time out.

This made it three touchdowns in three consecutive matches for the 24-year-old and takes his total to seven for the season.

Pacheco was key in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph last year, scoring a vital touchdown in the third quarter and will be looking to do the same again on Saturday 11th February.

Best Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

  1. BetOnline – Vast experience as a betting site
  2. Bovada – The best live streaming service, very well trusted
  3. BetWhale – Recently launched meaning some huge free bet bonuses
  4. Everygame – Veteran betting site, extremely reliable
  5. BetUS – Millions of users and hosts pro gambling
  6. MyBookie – Great offers for new customers
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now
50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

Super Bowl First Touchdown Scorer Odds

  • Christian McCaffrey +300
  • Isiah Pacheco +550
  • Travis Kelce +600
  • Deebo Samuel +900
  • Rashee Rice +900
  • George Kittle +900
  • Brandon Aiyuk +1000
  • Patrick Mahomes +1700
  • Brock Purdy +3000

Odds subject to change.

Other Isiah Pacheco Markets

  • Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Carries -106
  • Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Receiving Yards -113
  • Isiah Pacheco at least one TD -143
  • Isiah Pacheco at least two TDs +50
  • Isiah Pacheco at least three TDs +1900*
  • Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl LVIII MVP +2500

*Would tie for most touchdowns in a single Super Bowl by one player 

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
How to Bet on the Super Bowl in Missouri
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl In New Hampshire – New Hampshire Sports Betting

Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz https cdncnncom cnnnext dam assets 220117111951 travis kelce
NFL
Travis Kelce +110 To Have Over 83.5 Receiving Yards In Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 06 2024

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night, we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to get over 83.5 receiving yards, with BetOnline…

Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Kentucky – Kentucky Sports Betting
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 06 2024

As the big game between the Chiefs and 49ers fast approaches, we show you how to bet on the Super Bowl in Kentucky. With wagering on sports legal, it is…

mahomes dad
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Sr. Admits To Drinking Before His Recent DWI Charge
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 06 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Montana – Montana Sports Betting
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 06 2024
super bowl
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Mississippi – Mississippi Sports Betting
Author image James Lloyd  •  Feb 06 2024
rsz traviskelce 012824
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Minnesota – Minnesota Sports Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top