Isiah Pacheco First Touchdown Odds | Chiefs Running Back +550 To Open The Scoring

Louis Fargher
Isiah Pacheco is +550 to be the first touchdown scorer in Super Bowl LVIII. BetOnline have the best odds available and you can sign up below and get a $100 free bet. 

Isiah Pacheco First Touchdown Odds At Super Bowl LVIII With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit $100
  3. Receive your $200 free bet
  4. Place your Isiah Pacheco First TD bet
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Isiah Pacheco First Touchdown Odds +550 With BetOnline

The majority of NFL sportsbooks have priced Christian McCaffrey as the most likely candidate to score the opening touchdown, being priced at +300.

However, we have seen value in wagering on Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to break the deadlock at +550.

The Chiefs star contributed with a touchdown in the vital victory over the Baltimore Ravens last time out.

This made it three touchdowns in three consecutive matches for the 24-year-old and takes his total to seven for the season.

Pacheco was key in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl triumph last year, scoring in the third quarter.

We are using BetOnline to back Pacheco first touchdown scorer as they have the best odds avaialble at +550. Some sportsbooks like ESPNBet won’t even offer Pacheco first touchdown scorer.

Sign up to BetOnline through the link below and deposit $200 to get a $100 free bet. A $100 wager on Pacheco first touchdown scorer at +550 would payout $650 if you win.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
