IShowSpeed is one of the most famous YouTubers in the world right now, despite only being 18-years-old. But what is IShowSpeed’s net worth? Read on to find out everything you need to know about IShowSpeed and his net worth, career earnings and business ventures.

IShowSpeed Net Worth

IShowSpeed is one of the most recognisable names and online personalities in the world. Not only is he a multi-millionaire, but he is fast becoming one of the most popular YouTubers and recognisable figures in the content creating world.

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr, is an American YouTuber who started his YouTube channel back in 2016. He started his YouTube journey by uploading gaming videos including Fortnite and NBA 2k, FIFA, Minecraft and Roblox. Now, he has amassed over 20 million subscribers.

According to The US Sun, as of September 2023, it is reported that IShowSpeed’s net worth is roughly $12 million.

IShowSpeed’s estimated net worth of $12m is largely down to his online presence as one of the most popular and trending figures on the YouTube platform. He is an incredibly popular individual, boasting over 12 million Instagram followers and over 24 million fans on TikTok.

Within a short span of time, he has earned an amazing reputation for himself. He is now one of the most reputed online influencers in the world, as well as being a YouTube success story. He is raking in millions of dollars per year at just 18-years-old, hence why his net worth figure is so high.

Another reason IShowSpeed’s net worth is so high is due to the fact he owns at least two supercars. The YouTuber recently created a video in which he revealed his car collection. In his car collection was a Lamborghini Urus (worth $240,000) and a Porsche 911 ($200k).

In terms of real estate, IShowSpeed recently bought a huge mansion. It is unknown the exact worth of his flashy house that he bought in 2021, but it is surely worth an absolute fortune. No wonder IShowSpeed boasts such a big net worth despite being just 8-years-old!

IShowSpeed Career Earnings & Salary

IShowSpeed has earned an absolute fortune throughout his career. He has multiple revenue streams of course through his career in YouTube, as well as through sponsors and his various business ventures. More on his endorsement deals and entrepreneurial life later.

In terms of earnings, the Ohio man has made millions of dollars through his career in YouTube alone. According to Social Blade, it is estimated that IShowSpeed earns roughly $5.5 million per annum through YouTube. The 18-year-old has over 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Considering a number of criteria and indicators, IShowSpeed’s monthly earnings for his YouTube content ranges, but is up to around $220,000 maximum. YouTube pays creators on a cost-per-thousand view (CPM) basis, meaning that they can make anywhere from $3 to $10 for every thousand views their videos receive.

In terms of salary, Social Blade estimates that IShowSpeed earns a minimum of $2.6 million per annum now, based on the number of views he generates on YouTube and through his other ventures outside of the content creation world. More on that next.

This means that all in all, IShowSpeed’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $15 million.

IShowSpeed Endorsements & Business Ventures

Although the vast majority of IShowSpeed’s earnings come through YouTube, he also earns tens of thousands of dollar outside of content creation too. These vast endorsement deals and business ventures outside of his YouTube career have certainly helped enhance his net worth.

The 2005-born global figure is paid a fortune in endorsements through his sponsors on YouTube. It is unknown exactly who IShowSpeed’s sponsors are, but he is said to earning $1 million+ per year through YouTube sponsorships alone. He has also in the past made money from selling online merchandise.

In addition, he has earned an estimated $1million in YouTube donations from his fans. Experts also believe he could be earning up to $15,000 per post on TikTok and $50,000 on Instagram. Not bad for someone who is only 18-years-old!

As you can see in the above graphic, IShowSpeed attracts at least one million views every single day on his YouTube videos. If you consider a $7 CPM (Cost Per Thousand views), IShowSpeed generates $10,000+ (on average) every single day from YouTube ads.

On average, this means that IShowSpeed makes over $300,000 every single month from various sources including sponsorships, merchandise and YouTube adverts.

All in all, IShowSpeed earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals. These figures will continue to rise for the most subscribed YouTuber in the world as his career progresses and he becomes more famous. Not bad for someone who started recording random YouTube videos just over five years ago!

