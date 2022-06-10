Ireland vs Scotland Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ireland will look to snap a disappointing run of form this weekend as they host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, in their third Nations League game of the campaign.

Ireland vs Scotland Betting Tips

Our Tip – Michael Obafemi to score anytime @ 11/4 with Fitzdares

Our tip for Saturday’s encounter is Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi to score his first international goal for Ireland against Scotland.

The 21-year-old bagged 12 goals and three assists in just 20 starts for Russell Martin’s Swans in the Championship this season, and especially came to life towards the end of the campaign.

Obafemi made his home debut for Ireland on Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Ukraine, but was one of the few bright spots in a dark night for Stephen Kenny’s future as manager.

Across England’s second tier this season, Obafemi ranked fourth in non-penalty goals and assists per game amongst under-23 players with 0.67 – just behind teammate Joel Piroe with 0.73.

Ireland vs Scotland Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 draw @ 9/2 with Fitzdares

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium.

This should present an even matchup between Ireland and Scotland, who have a similar history in what brand of football they like to play. Both Stephen Kenny and Steve Clarke prefer a three-at-the-back formation, utilising their wing-backs and playing with a lone striker up front.

In this case, we’re expecting Ireland’s frontman to be Obafemi and Scotland’s to be Che Adams. There’s a real possibility the two systems are so alike that they could cancel each other out on the day, which certainly wouldn’t be an out of the ordinary result.

This should be a good one at the Aviva, and we’re expecting the pair to share the points and for Ireland to finally get one on the board following consecutive defeats to Armenia and Ukraine.

Ireland vs Scotland Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Ireland 33/20 Draw 19/10 Scotland 7/4

