Ireland vs Scotland Betting Tips: Nations League Predictions and Odds

Ireland will look to snap a disappointing run of form this weekend as they host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium, in their third Nations League game of the campaign.
Top 5 New Football Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Ireland vs Scotland Betting Tips
- Our Tip – Michael Obafemi to score anytime @ 11/4 with Fitzdares
Our tip for Saturday’s encounter is Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi to score his first international goal for Ireland against Scotland.
The 21-year-old bagged 12 goals and three assists in just 20 starts for Russell Martin’s Swans in the Championship this season, and especially came to life towards the end of the campaign.
Obafemi made his home debut for Ireland on Wednesday evening in a 1-0 loss to Ukraine, but was one of the few bright spots in a dark night for Stephen Kenny’s future as manager.
Across England’s second tier this season, Obafemi ranked fourth in non-penalty goals and assists per game amongst under-23 players with 0.67 – just behind teammate Joel Piroe with 0.73.
Ireland vs Scotland Predictions
- Our Prediction – 1-1 draw @ 9/2 with Fitzdares
Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium.
This should present an even matchup between Ireland and Scotland, who have a similar history in what brand of football they like to play. Both Stephen Kenny and Steve Clarke prefer a three-at-the-back formation, utilising their wing-backs and playing with a lone striker up front.
In this case, we’re expecting Ireland’s frontman to be Obafemi and Scotland’s to be Che Adams. There’s a real possibility the two systems are so alike that they could cancel each other out on the day, which certainly wouldn’t be an out of the ordinary result.
This should be a good one at the Aviva, and we’re expecting the pair to share the points and for Ireland to finally get one on the board following consecutive defeats to Armenia and Ukraine.
Ireland vs Scotland Odds
|Bet
|Highest Odds
|Bookmaker
|Ireland
|33/20
|Draw
|19/10
|Scotland
|7/4
More Football Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Free Bet Up to £25
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus