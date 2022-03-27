Countries
IPL Betting Tips 2022, Match 3: PBKS vs RCB — Preview and Prediction

The IPL 2022 continues on Sunday as Punjab Kings are set to battle Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS retained only two players this season – right-handed top-order batter Mayank Agarwal and star bowler Arshdeep Singh. Agarwal, who has a century and 11 fifties to his name in the IPL, has been appointed their captain this year.

The 2014 finalists have also made some exciting additions during the mega auction, with Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow and Rahul Chahar all joining their ranks.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj for this season. They will be led by Faf du Plessis who was signed by Rs 7 crore during the auction. The 2016 finalists have also added the likes of Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik and Josh Hazlewood to their squad this year.

The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the past, with PBKS winning 15 and RCB triumphing on 13 occasions. The head-to-head record suggests that the two sides are almost equally matched. However, Bangalore seem to have a more balanced side than their rivals and so we are predicting a victory for RCB on Sunday.

 

