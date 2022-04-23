Countries
IPL 2022, Match 36: RCB vs SRH – Preview and Prediction

13 mins ago

srh sunrisers hyderabad

The Match 36 of the IPL 2022 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

RCB will come into the upcoming match on the back of an 18 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their previous game.

Bangalore posted a competitive 181 runs on the board thanks to a blistering 96-off-64 balls knock from skipper Faf du Plessis.

Josh Hazlewood claimed four scalps as RCB managed to restrict LSG to 163/8, thus winning the match by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently on an impressive run in the IPL 2022, with the Kane Williamson led-side winning all four of their previous matches.

SRH were most recently in action on Sunday when they outclassed Punjab Kings by seven wickets at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

The 2016 champions bowled out their opponents for 151 with Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up seven wickets combined.

The Sunrisers didn’t face a lot of difficulties chasing the total as Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran all made important contributions with the bat.

RCB vs SRH Prediction

The Sunrisers have a better head-to-head record against Bangalore, with SRH winning 11 of the 20 matches against RCB. We are backing the Kane Williamson-led side to win on Saturday as they look more assured in the way they are approaching games.

