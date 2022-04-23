IPL 2022, Match 35: KKR vs GT – Preview and Prediction

The Indian Premier League action continues on Saturday as Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Gujarat Titans at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

KKR made a great start to the season, winning three of their first four IPL matches. However, their levels have dropped since then as they are winless in their previous three games.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side were most recently in action on Monday when they suffered a disappointing seven runs defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

RR posted a huge 218 runs target with Jos Buttler hitting a superb 103-off-61 balls knock.

Despite brilliant efforts from Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata failed to chase down the total and could only manage 210 in the end.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a great debut campaign in the Indian Premier League so far.

GT have won five of their six matches in the tournament and are currently second in the standings with 10 points.

They will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of an impressive three wickets victory over Chennai Super Kings in their last game.

KKR vs GT Prediction

Gujarat Titans have been impressive in the IPL 2022 in both bowling and batting departments. They boast the likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia who can destroy the opposition’s bowling. While Gujarat also look very strong in bowling with Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson in their ranks.

Although KKR also have many big players in the team, we are backing GT to take full points from the upcoming encounter and get back to the top of the IPL table.